HomeCitiesDelhi Blast: Mother Of Man Driving Car Called For DNA Test In J&K's Pulwama

Delhi Blast: Mother Of Man Driving Car Called For DNA Test In J&K's Pulwama

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 02:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Srinagar, Nov 11 (PTI) Police on Tuesday took the mother of the man who was suspected to be driving the car that exploded near the Red Fort for a DNA test in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

"We have taken the mother of the suspect to collect DNA samples in order to match with the parts found at the scene of the blast," an official said.

Dr Umar Nabi was allegedly driving the Hyundai i20 car that was used in the blast near the parking area of the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least 12 people. He hails from Koil village in Pulwama, they said.

Two brothers of the suspect accompanied their mother to the hospital.

The officials said three persons -- who were linked to sale and purchase of the car involved in the blast -- have been detained for questioning. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 02:17 PM (IST)
J&K News Delhi Blast Red Fort Blast
