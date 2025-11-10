Delhi Blast Helpline Numbers: From Police To LNJP Hospital, How To Reach Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Delhi Blast: A devastating explosion near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday evening has left the city in shock, with eight people confirmed dead and at least twenty others injured. The blast, which reportedly originated from a car parked near the metro gate, triggered a fierce fire that engulfed multiple vehicles and sent emergency teams rushing to the spot.

Massive Response As Authorities Seal Area

According to officials, the Fire Department received a call alerting them to an explosion inside a vehicle. Seven fire tenders were deployed immediately, along with teams from the Delhi Police, including the Special Cell. The area was quickly cordoned off, and investigators began a preliminary examination of the debris. Early assessments suggest that an Improvised Explosive Device may have been used, though forensic teams are still confirming the nature of the explosive.

Police and disaster-response units continued their operations late into the night, working to secure the area, assist survivors, and gather evidence crucial to understanding the scale and motive behind the attack.

Key Helplines Activated For Assistance

With several injured rushed to nearby hospitals, authorities have released a set of emergency helpline numbers for families seeking information. Residents have been urged to rely only on official numbers to avoid misinformation during this critical period.

Delhi Police Emergency: 112

112 Delhi Police Control Room: 011-22910010, 011-22910011

011-22910010, 011-22910011 LNJP Hospital: 011-23233400

011-23233400 LNJP Emergency: 011-23239249

011-23239249 AIIMS Trauma Centre: 011-26594405

011-26594405 Women’s Helpline: 1091, 181

Leaders Call For Calm, Offer Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to react to the incident, saying, "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Lok Nayak Hospital soon after the blast to assess the condition of the injured. He spoke with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and senior officers about the casualties, urgent medical support, and the course of the investigation. Officials said he continues to receive real-time updates on rescue efforts and coordination between emergency responders.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also commented on the incident on X, writing, "The news of the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station is extremely heartbreaking and concerning. The report of the deaths of several innocent people in this tragic incident is profoundly sorrowful."

He added, "In this hour of grief, I stand with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and express my deepest condolences to them. I hope for the swift recovery of all the injured."

Investigation Intensifies As City Remains On Alert

With the probe now underway, security has been heightened around key locations in the capital. More details are expected once forensic teams complete their initial assessment, but officials have urged citizens to stay alert and use the helpline numbers for verified information.