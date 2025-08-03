Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Assembly Monsoon Session Begins Tomorrow; 2 CAG Reports, Bill On School Fee Hikes To Be Tabled

Delhi Assembly Monsoon Session Begins Tomorrow; 2 CAG Reports, Bill On School Fee Hikes To Be Tabled

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will introduce two reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) during the session. The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025, will also be introduced in the House.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 11:56 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) A bill to regulate school fee hikes and two CAG reports on the performance of the previous AAP government are set to be tabled in the Monsoon session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, which starts on Monday, with the entire proceedings to be held in a paperless format.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will introduce two reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) during the session.

One of the CAG reports pertains to 'state finances for the year 2023-24' while the other focuses on the 'welfare of building and other construction workers' for the year ending on March 31, 2023.

The BJP government has tabled other CAG reports in previous assembly sessions, targeting what it alleged was the Aam Aadmi Party's mismanagement when it was in power in the national capital.

The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025, will also be introduced in the House by Education Minister Ashish Sood.

The bill seeks to regulate the process by which private schools in Delhi determine and revise their fees and aims to ensure transparency, accountability, and protection of parents' interests, while also providing a framework for the redressal of grievances.

According to the Cabinet-approved ordinance, passed on April 29, the bill imposes strict penalties on schools that hike fees arbitrarily.

For a first offence, schools will face fines ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, with repeat violations attracting penalties between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.

If the school fails to refund within the specified time, the fine doubles after 20 days, triples after 40 days, and continues to increase with every 20-day delay. Repeated violations may lead to a ban on holding official positions in the school management and loss of the right to propose future fee revisions.

As part of the government's push towards a digital legislature, all documents will be accessed electronically by members.

The Monsoon session will be the third session of the Delhi Assembly under the Rekha Gupta government. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Aug 2025 11:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rekha Gupta DELHI ASSEMBLY DELHI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Sports Bill, Manipur Prez Rule On Parliament Agenda Amid Gridlock; BJP To Corner TMC On Bengali-Harassment Claims
Sports Bill, Manipur Prez Rule On Parl Agenda Amid Gridlock; BJP To Corner TMC On Bengali-Harassment Claims
India
‘Committed To Discipline’: Army Reacts To Officer Assaulting SpiceJet Staff At Srinagar Airport, Awaits Probe
‘Committed To Discipline’: Army Reacts To Officer Assaulting SpiceJet Staff At Srinagar Airport, Awaits Probe
India
‘Scandalous, Anti-National’: Mamata, TMC Allege Delhi Police Called Bengali A ‘Bangladeshi Language’; BJP Defends
‘Anti-National’: Mamata Alleges Delhi Police Called Bengali ‘Bangladeshi Language’; BJP Defends
India
'Not Officially Issued': ECI Asks Tejashwi Yadav To Give EPIC Card For Probe As Row Erupts Over ‘2 Voter IDs’
'Not Officially Issued': ECI Asks Tejashwi Yadav To Give EPIC Card For Probe As Row Erupts Over ‘2 Voter IDs’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Terrifying Landslide Caught on Camera in Himachal’s Bilaspur | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Mani Shankar Aiyar Sparks Outrage with Comments on Pakistan’s Role in Pahalgam Attack | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Himachal Pradesh’s Mountain Roads Blocked by Continuous Landslides | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sanatan Dharma ‘Destroyed India’, Claims NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad | ABP NEWS
Operation Akhal Ongoing in Kulgam Forests: 3 Militants Neutralized, Search for Others Continues | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
With A Single Tariff, Trump May Have Undermined Years Of India-US Ties And Boosted China | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget