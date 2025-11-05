Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Schools Halt Outdoor Activities, Mandate Masks As Air Quality Dips To 'Poor' Category

Delhi Schools Halt Outdoor Activities, Mandate Masks As Air Quality Dips To 'Poor' Category

Some consider temporary closures, following Winter Action Plan guidelines. Despite slight improvement, Shadipur's air is "very poor" (AQI 308).

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 05:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Several Delhi schools have suspended outdoor activities after the city’s air quality dipped to the ‘poor’ category. While the government has not yet issued any official directive, many schools have taken proactive measures and are even considering temporary closures. Both government and private institutions have been advised to follow guidelines under the Winter Action Plan to safeguard children’s health and curb pollution.

Indoor Activities to Protect Students’ Health

To minimise exposure to toxic air, schools have shifted to indoor activities and made masks mandatory for all students and staff. Activities are being held inside classrooms and clubs to ensure cleaner air. Many schools have also decided to discontinue morning assemblies in open grounds and are now using air purifiers within school premises.

Delhi’s Air Quality Status

Delhi’s air quality showed slight improvement on Wednesday (November 5), but the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the ‘poor’ category at 273. In Shadipur, the AQI reached 308, placing it in the ‘very poor’ range. According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app, air quality at 27 monitoring stations across the city was recorded as ‘poor’.

Weather Conditions in the Capital

On Tuesday night (November 4), Delhi’s AQI stood at 291. The minimum temperature was recorded at 18.4°C, 3.1°C above the seasonal average, while the humidity at 8:30 a.m. was 89%. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects the maximum temperature to hover around 30°C.

As per CPCB classification, an AQI between 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 05:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Air Pollution Delhi Air Quality Delhi Pollution News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Kabhi Seema, Kabhi Sweety, Kabhi Saraswati': Rahul Claims Brazilian Model's Pic On Multiple Voter IDs
'Kabhi Seema, Kabhi Sweety, Kabhi Saraswati': Rahul Claims Brazilian Model's Pic On Multiple Voter IDs
India
'Do You Know Her Name?’: BJP Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi With ‘Italian Woman’ Jibe
'Do You Know Her Name?’: BJP Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi With ‘Italian Woman’ Jibe
Election 2025
'Trying To Create Anarchy...': Rajnath Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Comment On Army
'Trying To Create Anarchy...': Rajnath Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Comment On Army
World
From Evoking Nehru To ‘Dhoom Machale’: How Zohran Mamdani Celebrated His Win
From Evoking Nehru To ‘Dhoom Machale’: How Zohran Mamdani Celebrated His Win
Advertisement

Videos

UP Transformed from Chaos to Growth Hub, Says CM; Claims Global Investors Showing Interest
Major Mishap Averted During Mumbai Monorail Trial as Front Coach Suffers Damage at Wadala
RJD Spokesperson Slams JD(U), Says Lalu’s Legacy Is of Justice Not Fear Ahead of Bihar Polls
Bihar Villagers Allege Electoral Roll Deletions, Demand Probe Ahead of Polls
Anurag Labels Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks an Insult to the Army, Sparks Political Row in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget