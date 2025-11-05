Delhi Schools Halt Outdoor Activities, Mandate Masks As Air Quality Dips To 'Poor' Category

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Several Delhi schools have suspended outdoor activities after the city’s air quality dipped to the ‘poor’ category. While the government has not yet issued any official directive, many schools have taken proactive measures and are even considering temporary closures. Both government and private institutions have been advised to follow guidelines under the Winter Action Plan to safeguard children’s health and curb pollution.

Indoor Activities to Protect Students’ Health

To minimise exposure to toxic air, schools have shifted to indoor activities and made masks mandatory for all students and staff. Activities are being held inside classrooms and clubs to ensure cleaner air. Many schools have also decided to discontinue morning assemblies in open grounds and are now using air purifiers within school premises.

Delhi’s Air Quality Status

Delhi’s air quality showed slight improvement on Wednesday (November 5), but the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the ‘poor’ category at 273. In Shadipur, the AQI reached 308, placing it in the ‘very poor’ range. According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app, air quality at 27 monitoring stations across the city was recorded as ‘poor’.

Weather Conditions in the Capital

On Tuesday night (November 4), Delhi’s AQI stood at 291. The minimum temperature was recorded at 18.4°C, 3.1°C above the seasonal average, while the humidity at 8:30 a.m. was 89%. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects the maximum temperature to hover around 30°C.

As per CPCB classification, an AQI between 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.