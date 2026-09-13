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English NewsCitiesDelhi: 4-Storey Building Evacuated After Sudden Tilt; MCD Orders Demolishment

Delhi: 4-Storey Building Evacuated After Sudden Tilt; MCD Orders Demolishment

According to the officials, the building in Shahdara was immediately evacuated after it developed a tilt, triggering panic among residents in the vicinity.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 01:54 PM (IST)

New Delhi: A four-storey building in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area that developed a sudden tilt was vacated on Sunday, with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) directing its owner to demolish the structure voluntarily, an official said.

The civic body has asked the owner to carry out the demolition on Sunday, failing which the MCD will initiate necessary action under the applicable provisions, a civic body official said.

According to the officials, the building in Shahdara was immediately evacuated after it developed a tilt, triggering panic among residents in the vicinity.

Police cordoned off the area and prevented people from approaching the structure as a precautionary measure, officials said.

An MCD team also reached the spot and inspected the condition of the building.

The authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation to ensure the safety of people living in the surrounding area, the official said.

Last week, a five-storey building housing a boys' hostel in Satya Niketan, Delhi collapsed, killing seven and leaving several injured. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Sep 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
MCD DELHI NEWS Delhi Building Demolish
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