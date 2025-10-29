1 Killed As Cyclone Montha Batters Andhra Coast, Impacts Odisha; Thousands Evacuated

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities1 Killed As Cyclone Montha Batters Andhra Coast, Impacts Odisha; Thousands Evacuated

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 08:51 AM (IST)
Severe cyclonic storm Montha made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday, unleashing heavy rains and strong winds that disrupted life across the southern state. The neighbouring Odisha also faced the cyclone’s fury, with 15 districts reporting widespread impact.

In Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema district, a woman lost her life in Makanagudem village after strong winds uprooted a palmyra tree that fell on her, PTI reported.

According to state authorities, nearly 38,000 hectares of standing crops and 1.38 lakh hectares of horticultural produce were destroyed by the storm. Around 76,000 residents were shifted to safer locations as precautionary measures, while 219 medical camps and 865 tonnes of animal fodder were arranged to address emergency needs.

Key Developments: Cyclone Montha

High tidal waves and storm surge: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Andhra Pradesh’s coastal districts, warning of a storm surge up to one metre above normal tide levels that could submerge low-lying areas.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds: Districts such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Nellore, Konaseema, and Kakinada are witnessing intense rain accompanied by gusty winds.

Infrastructure damage: High waves have battered the Uppada–Kakinada beach road, prompting authorities to shut it down for public movement.

Ports on alert: The great danger signal number 10, the highest cyclone warning, has been hoisted at Kakinada Port, while signals 9 and 8 have been raised at other major ports including Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, Kalingapatnam, Machilipatnam, and Krishnapatnam.

With rescue and relief efforts underway, officials continue to monitor the situation closely as heavy rain and coastal flooding persist across several districts.

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 08:51 AM (IST)
