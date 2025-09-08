Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Congress MP 'Unable To Walk' Carried On Back To Inspect Flood-Hit Areas In Bihar: Watch

Congress MP 'Unable To Walk' Carried On Back To Inspect Flood-Hit Areas In Bihar: Watch

Tariq Anwar, who represents Katihar in Bihar, was on a two-day tour of flood-affected regions and on Sunday visited the Shivnagar-Sonakhal area under the Dhuryahi panchayat.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A video of Congress MP Tariq Anwar being carried on villagers' back while inspecting flood-hit areas in his constituency has gone viral, sparking debate on social media.

Anwar, who represents Katihar in Bihar, was on a two-day tour of flood-affected regions and on Sunday visited the Shivnagar-Sonakhal area under the Dhuryahi panchayat in the Barari and Manihari assembly segments.

A video that has surfaced on social media showed a village carrying the leader on his back while other villagers and a policeman held him. The villagers were seen walking on a flooded road.

Sharing pictures and updates on X, the Congress veteran wrote, "People are facing severe difficulties due to the floods and river erosion. I stand with the affected families and appeal to the government for prompt relief and concrete solutions.”

Congress Defends Tariq Anwar

Local Congress leaders defended the incident, saying the MP was not in good health and was unable to wade through waterlogged patches.

"Villagers helped him cross the difficult stretches as he wanted to personally see the situation and understand people’s problems,” Katihar district Congress president Sunil Yadav said.

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
