Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat was briefly hospitalised in Dehradun after suffering respiratory distress, an episode doctors have linked to exposure to Delhi’s severe air pollution. The incident, which unfolded shortly after his return from the national capital, triggered concern among party colleagues and supporters before his condition stabilised.

Rawat was admitted to a private hospital in Dehradun on Friday after experiencing breathing difficulties at home. Medical intervention was swift, and doctors later confirmed that timely treatment prevented any serious complications.

Health Emergency After Return From Delhi

According to reports, Harak Singh Rawat had travelled to Delhi for personal work and spent several days in the capital amid hazardous air quality levels. Soon after returning to Dehradun, he began experiencing breathing discomfort, prompting his family to seek immediate medical attention.

He was taken to Arihant Hospital, where doctors conducted preliminary examinations to assess the severity of his condition. Medical sources indicated that the symptoms were consistent with pollution-induced respiratory stress, a growing concern during periods of poor air quality.

Given Rawat’s sudden breathing difficulty, doctors opted for immediate treatment to stabilise his condition and prevent further complications.

Timely Treatment Brings Quick Relief

Hospital officials said Rawat was administered a nebuliser as part of the initial treatment, which resulted in significant relief. His respiratory distress reportedly eased soon after, and follow-up checks showed steady improvement.

Doctors confirmed that the condition was under control and that extended hospitalisation was not required. Following medical observation and improvement in his symptoms, Rawat was discharged the same day.

Medical professionals attributed the episode primarily to exposure to high pollution levels, noting that such cases have become increasingly common during periods of poor air quality and seasonal weather changes.

Party Workers Express Concern, Doctors Advise Caution

News of Harak Singh Rawat’s hospitalisation quickly spread, prompting concern among Congress leaders and party workers across Uttarakhand. Several senior leaders and supporters contacted his family to inquire about his health and convey their wishes for a speedy recovery.

Doctors have advised Rawat to take complete rest for the next few days and avoid exposure to polluted environments. He has also been instructed to follow his medication schedule strictly and seek immediate medical attention if similar symptoms recur. He is currently resting at his residence under medical supervision, and his condition is reported to be stable.

Health experts warn that respiratory ailments are rising sharply due to worsening air pollution and fluctuating weather conditions. They stress that elderly individuals and those with prior health sensitivities are particularly vulnerable, making early medical intervention crucial.