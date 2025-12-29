‘Committed To Protect Aravallis’: Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav Welcomes SC Ruling

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to put in abeyance its November 20 ruling that had accepted the Central Environment Ministry's definition of the Aravalli Hills and Aravalli Range and reaffirmed his commitment to the protection and restoration of the mountain range.

In a post on X, Bhupender Yadav said, "I welcome the Supreme Court directions introducing a stay on its order concerning the Aravalli range, and the formation of a new committee to study issues. We stand committed to extending all assistance sought from MOEFCC in the protection and restoration of the Aravalli range," he said.

"As things stand, a complete ban on mining stays with regard to new mining leases or renewal of old mining leases," he added.

Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister also welcomed the Supreme Court's decision.

Speaking on the development, Gehlot said, "We are very happy that the Supreme Court has granted a stay today. We welcome this and hope that the government will also understand what the public wants. The people of all four states, and indeed the entire country, have participated in the movement, taken to the streets, given statements to the media, and protested in various forms. It's beyond comprehension why the minister does not understand this..."

The Supreme Court has "put in abeyance" its earlier decision (issued on November 20) to accept the Central Environment Ministry's definition of the Aravalli Hills and the Aravalli Range.

Acceptance of the said definition by the top court in November had exposed most of the Aravalli region to the possibility of being used for regulated mining activities.

A vacation bench of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices J.K. Maheshwari and A.G Masih has also ordered the formation of a new expert committee to examine issues that need to be examined in terms of the definition of Aravallis.

The Court has also issued notice to the Centre and the four Aravalli States - Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Haryana, seeking their response to its suo motu case on the issue.

