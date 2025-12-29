Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities‘Committed To Protect Aravallis’: Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav Welcomes SC Ruling

‘Committed To Protect Aravallis’: Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav Welcomes SC Ruling

The Supreme Court has "put in abeyance" its earlier decision (issued on November 20) to accept the Central Environment Ministry's definition of the Aravalli Hills and the Aravalli Range.

By : ANI | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 11:39 PM (IST)

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to put in abeyance its November 20 ruling that had accepted the Central Environment Ministry's definition of the Aravalli Hills and Aravalli Range and reaffirmed his commitment to the protection and restoration of the mountain range.

In a post on X, Bhupender Yadav said, "I welcome the Supreme Court directions introducing a stay on its order concerning the Aravalli range, and the formation of a new committee to study issues. We stand committed to extending all assistance sought from MOEFCC in the protection and restoration of the Aravalli range," he said.

"As things stand, a complete ban on mining stays with regard to new mining leases or renewal of old mining leases," he added.
Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister also welcomed the Supreme Court's decision.

Speaking on the development, Gehlot said, "We are very happy that the Supreme Court has granted a stay today. We welcome this and hope that the government will also understand what the public wants. The people of all four states, and indeed the entire country, have participated in the movement, taken to the streets, given statements to the media, and protested in various forms. It's beyond comprehension why the minister does not understand this..."

The Supreme Court has "put in abeyance" its earlier decision (issued on November 20) to accept the Central Environment Ministry's definition of the Aravalli Hills and the Aravalli Range.

Acceptance of the said definition by the top court in November had exposed most of the Aravalli region to the possibility of being used for regulated mining activities.

A vacation bench of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices J.K. Maheshwari and A.G Masih has also ordered the formation of a new expert committee to examine issues that need to be examined in terms of the definition of Aravallis.

The Court has also issued notice to the Centre and the four Aravalli States - Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Haryana, seeking their response to its suo motu case on the issue. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail

Published at : 29 Dec 2025 11:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Environment Ministry Aravalli Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Singh Yadav
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Russia Claims Drone Attack On Putin’s Residence; Ukraine Rejects Allegation, Zelensky Calls It ‘Fabrication’
Russia Claims Drone Attack On Putin’s Residence; Ukraine Rejects Allegation, Zelensky Calls It ‘Fabrication’
News
Tripura Student Murder Case: Attack Was Not Racially Motivated, Says Police
Tripura Student Murder Case: Attack Was Not Racially Motivated, Says Police
News
Dense Fog Impacts Flight Operations; SpiceJet, IndiGo Issue Advisory
Dense Fog Impacts Flight Operations; SpiceJet, IndiGo Issue Advisory
News
'Look At Yourself First': Pakistan Tries To Lecture India On Minorities, MEA Hits Back
'Look At Yourself First': Pakistan Tries To Lecture India On Minorities, MEA Hits Back
Advertisement

Videos

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Unnao Rape Case: Congress Women Protest Outside Supreme Court Over Unnao Case, Demand Justice for Victim
Breaking News: Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Unnao Rape Case Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Bail
Breaking News: Massive Protests Outside Supreme Court Ahead of Unnao Rape Case Hearing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget