Coimbatore Faces Scheduled Power Shutdown Today (Nov 21, 2025): Full List Of Affected Areas

Several parts of Coimbatore are experiencing a planned power outage on 21 November 2025 as the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) is undertaking its routine monthly maintenance work. Authorities have announced that electricity will be suspended from 9 am to 4 pm in designated locations to facilitate essential upkeep of distribution lines.

Why The Power Cut Is Happening Every Month?

Across Tamil Nadu, the Electricity Board is scheduling maintenance activities once a month to ensure the safety and efficiency of the power network.



During these shutdowns, teams carry out repairs on transformers, replace damaged components, and clear tree branches that may obstruct overhead cables. Coimbatore is following the same pattern, with each region receiving advance notice of the planned interruption.

Duration & Nature Of Maintenance

The outage window — typically stretching seven hours — allows field workers enough time to perform routine inspections and to rectify the faults. These activities are becoming crucial in preventing unexpected breakdowns and ensuring uninterrupted supply during peak usage periods. Officials are emphasising that temporary shutdowns are remaining necessary to avoid larger disruptions in the future.

Coimbatore Power Cut: Areas Affected on November 21, 2025

Residents in the following neighbourhoods are being impacted by Friday’s scheduled power cut:

Papanayakkan Palayam: Purani Colony, Avarampalayam, Ganesh Nagar, Kamathenu Nagar, Nava India Road, Ganapathy Bus Stand, Siddhaputhur, Pazhayur, P.N. Palayam, GKNM Hospital, Alamu Nagar, Ramakrishna Hospital and Kalyana Mandapam

Chellappam Palayam: Mooperipalayam, Thattambuthur, Naranapuram

Authorities have advised residents to plan ahead, particularly those relying on electrical appliances for work, medical needs, or daily routines. Power is expected to be fully restored after 4 pm, barring unexpected delays.