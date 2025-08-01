Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Coimbatore Power Cut On August 2: Full List Of Affected Areas And Timings

Coimbatore Power Cut On August 2: Full List Of Affected Areas And Timings

Coimbatore will experience planned power cut on August 2, from 9 AM to 4 PM, in areas including Ukkadam due to TANGEDCO maintenance.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 06:08 PM (IST)

Coimbatore Power Cut (August 2, 2025): Several neighbourhoods in Coimbatore district will experience planned power cuts on Saturday, August 2, as Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) undertakes essential maintenance to strengthen the electrical infrastructure ahead of the monsoon season.

The maintenance activities will include line repairs, transformer inspections, and vegetation clearance near overhead power lines to improve supply reliability.

Coimbatore Power Cut: Areas Affected On August 2 (9 AM to 4 PM)

UKKADAM 110 KV Grid: Variety Hall Road, Townhall, Oppanakara Street Area, T.K.Market Area, Selvapuram, Kempatty Colony Area, Karumbukkadai, Athupalayam Area, Ukkadam Area, Sungam, Collectorate, Govt. Hospital and Railway Station.

This power shutdown follows a similar outage on August 1 in Kallimadai, which impacted areas such as Kamaraj Road, Balan Nagar, Sarkarai Chettiar Nagar, Hope College to Civil Aero, V.R. Puram, N.K. Palayam, Krishnapuram, Housing Unit, Singanallur, Ondipudur, G.V. Residency, Masakkalipalayam, and Uppilipalayam.

Weather Update

Coimbatore is not expected to receive rainfall on August 2. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rainfall from August 4 to August 7, with yellow and orange alerts issued for the region. On August 4, heavy rain is predicted at isolated places in the Nilgiris and Ghat areas of Coimbatore district, along with several other districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

On August 4, IMD said, "Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris and Ghat areas of Coimbatore districts, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts and Puducherry & Karaikal area."

Advisory for Residents

TANGEDCO has urged residents to prepare for the outage by storing sufficient water, charging mobile phones and power backups in advance, completing any essential electrical tasks early, and keeping power banks and drinking water handy—especially given the current heatwave conditions.

Meanwhile, the routine power shutdowns are carried out as part of maintenance works in order to avoid unexpected power cuts and issues with the powerlines. 

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 06:08 PM (IST)
Coimbatore Tamil NAdu Coimbatore Power Cut
Embed widget