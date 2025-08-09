Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesCoimbatore Power Cut On Aug 11-12: Several Areas To Face Maintenance Shutdown — Details

Coimbatore Power Cut On Aug 11-12: Several Areas To Face Maintenance Shutdown — Details

Coimbatore residents will experience power outages from 9 AM to 4 PM on August 11 and 12, 2025, due to maintenance and tree-cutting.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 05:39 PM (IST)

Coimbatore Power Cut August 11-12: Residents in several parts of Coimbatore will face scheduled power cut on August 11 and 12, 2025, due to essential maintenance and tree-cutting activities. The affected localities span across multiple substations and neighbourhoods.

The affected areas include Salaipudur, Thudiyalur, Periyanaickenpalayam, Madhampatti, Marudur among others. 

Coimbatore Power Cut: August 11, 2025 (Monday)

Salaipudur 110/22 KV Substation: Mannampalayam, Valasupalayam, Ayyappanaickenpalayam

Thudiyalur 110/22 KV Substation: K. Vadamadurai, Thudiyalur, Appanaickenpalayam, Arunanagar, V.S.K. Nagar, V.K.V. Nagar, NGGO Colony, Palanigoundanpudur, Pannimadai, Dhaliyur, Thippanur, Papanaickenpalayam, K.N.G. Pudur, V.G. Hospital areas

August 12, 2025 (Tuesday)

Bhavani Barrage 110/22 KV Substation: Thekkampatty, Nanjayagounda Pudur, Sukku Kappi Kadai, Samayapuram, Bathirakaliamman Kovil, Nellithurai, Kendapalayam, Dotadhasanur, Ramaiyagoundanpudur, Uppupallam

Periyanaickenpalayam 110/22 KV Substation: Periyanaickenpalayam, Naickenpalayam, Kovanur, Gudalur Goundampalayam, Jothipuram, Press Colony, Veerapandi, Sengalipalayam, Poochiyur, Samanaickenpalayam, Athipalayam, Govindhanaickenpalayam, Maniyakar

Madhampatti 110/33-22 KV Substation: Madhampatty, Alandurai, Kuppanur, Karadimadai, Poondy, Semmedu, Theethipalayam, Perur, Goundanur, Kalampalayam, Perurchettipalayam

Devarayapuram 110/11 KV Substation: Devarayapuram, Boluvampatty, Viraliyur, Narasipuram, J.N. Palayam, Kaliannanpudur, Puthur, Thennamanallur, Kondayampalayam, Thendral Nagar

Marudur Area: Tholampalayam, Velliyangadu, Siliyur, Dhayanur, Marudhur, Senniveerampalayam, Karamadai, Chikarampalayam, Karichipalayam, Kannarpalayam, Kalatiyur, Pojanganur, M.G. Pudur

The power outages on both days will be from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements during this period. The shutdown is part of routine maintenance and safety measures, including tree-cutting work, to ensure reliable electricity supply.

What To During Power Shutdowns

During scheduled power shutdowns, residents can plan ahead to minimise disruption. Charge essential devices like phones, power banks and emergency lights in advance. Store sufficient drinking water if dependent on electric pumps. Keep perishable foods in sealed containers to retain freshness.

Use the downtime for non-electric chores such as organising, reading or light exercise. Those working from home can shift to battery-powered devices or arrange alternative workspaces. Ensure inverters are functional and have backup lighting ready. For safety, unplug sensitive electronics to avoid voltage fluctuations when power returns. Staying informed through official updates helps manage time and activities efficiently.

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 05:39 PM (IST)
Coimbatore Coimbatore Power Cut
Breaking: Heavy Rains Paralyze Delhi NCR, Flooded Roads And Traffic Chaos Grip The Region
