Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesClass 10 Student Stabbed By Junior In Ahmedabad, Protesters Vandalise School

Class 10 Student Stabbed By Junior In Ahmedabad, Protesters Vandalise School

The Class 10 student's death sparked massive outrage, with hundreds of community members gathering at the school in the early hours.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 01:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ahmedabad witnessed high tension on Wednesday morning after a Class 10 student was stabbed to death by a junior at a private school. The 15-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries, but he succumbed late Tuesday night.

The deceased belonged to the Sindhi community. News of his death sparked massive outrage, with hundreds of community members gathering at the school in the early hours. Parents, Hindu organisations, and activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged protests, demanding strict action.

The demonstration turned violent as some protesters vandalised school property and allegedly assaulted staff members. Police had to deploy additional personnel to prevent escalation. Clashes were also reported between protesters and security forces outside the school premises.

Class 9 Boy Taken Into Custody

Police confirmed that the accused, a Class 9 student, has been taken into custody. Given his age, action will be initiated under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Authorities have urged people to maintain peace, stressing that legal proceedings will take their course.

Amid rising anger, parents and several organisations filed complaints against the school principal and management, demanding accountability for security lapses that allowed the stabbing to occur inside the campus.

Police officials said all complaints are being examined, and further investigation is underway.

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 01:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
GUJARAT NEWS Ahmedabad School Protest Student Murder Ahmedabad
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gaming
Online Gaming Bill 2025 Tabled: Push For Esports, Crackdown On Money Games
Online Gaming Bill 2025 Tabled: Push For Esports, Crackdown On Money Games
Cities
Attacker Held CM Rekha Gupta's Hand & Pulled Her During Jan Sunvai: Delhi BJP
Attacker Held CM Rekha Gupta's Hand & Pulled Her During Jan Sunvai: Delhi BJP
World
Donald Trump Imposed 'Sanctions' On India To End Russia-Ukraine War: US
Donald Trump Imposed 'Sanctions' On India To End Russia-Ukraine War: US
Cricket
Here's When Team India Will Leave For Dubai For Asia Cup 2025
Here's When Team India Will Leave For Dubai For Asia Cup 2025
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Yamuna River In Delhi Still Above Warning Mark At 204.76 Metres Despite Decline
Breaking: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of Bmc Polls, Lose Best Election
Breaking: Two Earthquakes Strike Himachal’s Chamba District Within An Hour, Tremors Also In Pakistan
Breaking: Mumbai Monorail Stalls Amid Heavy Rains, Passengers Trapped For 4 Hours, Several Fall Ill
Breaking: Major Accident Averted At Gorakhpur Airport As Spicejet Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India Isn't Killing The Dollar — It's Building A Shield | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget