Class 10 Student Stabbed By Junior In Ahmedabad, Protesters Vandalise School

Ahmedabad witnessed high tension on Wednesday morning after a Class 10 student was stabbed to death by a junior at a private school. The 15-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries, but he succumbed late Tuesday night.

#WATCH | Gujarat: A class 8 student was stabbed and injured by a student of class 10 in Seventh-Day Adventist school, Ahmedabad, yesterday.



The deceased belonged to the Sindhi community. News of his death sparked massive outrage, with hundreds of community members gathering at the school in the early hours. Parents, Hindu organisations, and activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged protests, demanding strict action.

The demonstration turned violent as some protesters vandalised school property and allegedly assaulted staff members. Police had to deploy additional personnel to prevent escalation. Clashes were also reported between protesters and security forces outside the school premises.

Class 9 Boy Taken Into Custody

Police confirmed that the accused, a Class 9 student, has been taken into custody. Given his age, action will be initiated under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Authorities have urged people to maintain peace, stressing that legal proceedings will take their course.

Amid rising anger, parents and several organisations filed complaints against the school principal and management, demanding accountability for security lapses that allowed the stabbing to occur inside the campus.

Police officials said all complaints are being examined, and further investigation is underway.