Clash Erupts During Ganesh Visarjan In MP, Stones Thrown During Hanuman Chalisa Recitation

Tensions gripped Biroda village in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur after clash erupted between two groups during Ganesh idol immersion procession. At least seven people were arrested after the violent clashes that left several people injured.

SP Ashutosh Bagri said that basic initiation of the incident is under investigation, but it has been reported that stone pelting started during Hanuman Chalisa recitation.

He said that the police reached the spot immediately and controlled the situation. An FIR has also been registered against the arrested accused. Police are deployed on the scene to maintain law and order.

"A conflict took place in Biroda, situations worsened. Police immediately reached the spot and controlled the situation... Stone pelting was reported and 7 of the accused were arrested and FIR is being registered against them... Some people were injured and police have registered a Medico-Legal Case for them, due action is underway," he said.

SP Bagri also said that police have seized the DVR of CCTV installed at the spot and that further investigation is underway to take action against those involved in the clashes.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Burhanpur visited the spot to assess the situation following the clashes.



"In Burhanpur, we celebrate all festivals peacefully and usually no one has any problem with each other’s celebrations. Unfortunately, today a very unfortunate incident took place during the immersion of Lord Ganesha’s idol when stone pelting occurred, creating a tense situation in the village," BJP MLA Archana Chitnis said.