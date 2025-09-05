Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Congress Challenges Induction Of 14th Member In Chhattisgarh Cabinet In High Court

They claim the government inducted members without constitutional permission, while the government cites Haryana as precedent.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 11:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Raipur, Sep 5 (PTI) The Congress on Friday said it has filed a writ petition in the Chhattisgarh High Court contending that the state cabinet's current strength of 14 exceeds the constitutional limit.

As per the Constitution, the size of a state's Council of Ministers, including the CM, cannot exceed 15 per cent of the total strength of the Assembly, and hence Chhattisgarh can have a maximum of 13 ministers, said Sushil Anand Shukla, head of the state Congress's communication wing.

"Without seeking any constitutional permission, the state government inducted 14 members," he said, adding that the party has moved the HC and and the petition will come up for hearing next week.

Three BJP MLAs were inducted into Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's cabinet on August 20, raising its strength to 14.

Chhattisgarh has a 90-member assembly.

Traditionally, the state cabinet has had 13 members including the chief minister since the 91st Constitutional Amendment Act introduced the `15 per cent' rule.

Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant had written a letter to Governor Ramen Deka last month demanding that a minister be removed from the cabinet as its current strength exceeds the constitutional ceiling.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao had then said the government followed Haryana's example. The northern state has a 90-member assembly and 14-member cabinet, he said, adding that it was done in accordance with constitutional procedures. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 11:48 PM (IST)
CONGRESS Chhattisgarh News
