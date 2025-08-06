Chennai Power Cut Alert On August 7, 2025: Multiple Areas To Face Outage For Maintenance

Several areas in Chennai are expected to face power cut on Wednesday, August 7, 2025, as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) undertakes essential maintenance activities.

The affected regions fall under the Ezhil Nagar 33/11 KV Substation, Kasthuribai Nagar and Ganesh Nagar, with scheduled shutdowns planned at different intervals throughout the day.

Chennai Power Cut (August 7, 2025)

Perungudi – Ezhil Nagar Substation



Power will be cut from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM in the following locations due to annual maintenance of the substation:

Entire Ezhil Nagar

Part of Kannagi Nagar

VPG Avenue

Royal Avenue

Kumarankudil

Devaraj Avenue

Mount Batten Street

Pillayar Kovil Street

NGK Avenue

Secretariat Colony

Injambakkam

Poombukar





Kasthuribai Nagar

A power shutdown is scheduled from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM for feeder and structure maintenance. Areas impacted include:

Kasthuribai Nagar

Karpaga Vinayaga Nagar

Classic Enclave

Royal Enclave

Saravana Nagar

Rajan Nagar

Prarthana Avenue

Cheran Nagar

1st and 2nd Avenues

Vettuvankeni

Brindavan Nagar

Ganesh Nagar

Also experiencing a 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM outage, this locality will undergo similar feeder and structure maintenance. The affected areas include:

Canal Road Main Road

Old Ganesh Nagar (1st to 7th Streets)

Mahatma Gandhi Street (1st to 12th Streets)

Kamarajar Nagar

Gopinath Avenue (1st to 3rd Streets)

Anna Street

Residents are advised to plan accordingly and take necessary precautions during the outage period.

Things To Do During Power Shutdown

Keeping updated during power outages is essential. Residents are encouraged to use battery-powered radios or fully charged mobile phones to receive information on power restoration and emergency alerts. To preserve phone battery, activating power-saving modes and restricting usage to urgent calls and messages is advisable.

People should avoid using elevators during the outage to prevent the risk of getting stuck in the event of an abrupt power failure. It is also important to have emergency contact numbers easily accessible, along with essential supplies such as water, snacks, and a first-aid kit.

By adhering to these precautions, residents can navigate the power disruption more safely and comfortably until electricity is restored.