Chennai Power Cut Alert On August 7, 2025: Multiple Areas To Face Outage For Maintenance

HomeCitiesChennai Power Cut Alert On August 7, 2025: Multiple Areas To Face Outage For Maintenance

Chennai areas under Ezhil Nagar, Kasthuribai Nagar, and Ganesh Nagar will face power cuts on August 7, 2025, from 9 AM to 5 PM or 2 PM due to TANGEDCO maintenance.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 05:59 PM (IST)

Several areas in Chennai are expected to face power cut on Wednesday, August 7, 2025, as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) undertakes essential maintenance activities.

The affected regions fall under the Ezhil Nagar 33/11 KV Substation, Kasthuribai Nagar and Ganesh Nagar, with scheduled shutdowns planned at different intervals throughout the day.

Chennai Power Cut (August 7, 2025)

Perungudi – Ezhil Nagar Substation

Power will be cut from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM in the following locations due to annual maintenance of the substation:

  • Entire Ezhil Nagar
  • Part of Kannagi Nagar
  • VPG Avenue
  • Royal Avenue
  • Kumarankudil
  • Devaraj Avenue
  • Mount Batten Street
  • Pillayar Kovil Street
  • NGK Avenue
  • Secretariat Colony
  • Injambakkam
  • Poombukar

Kasthuribai Nagar

A power shutdown is scheduled from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM for feeder and structure maintenance. Areas impacted include:

  • Kasthuribai Nagar
  • Karpaga Vinayaga Nagar
  • Classic Enclave
  • Royal Enclave
  • Saravana Nagar
  • Rajan Nagar
  • Prarthana Avenue
  • Cheran Nagar
  • 1st and 2nd Avenues
  • Vettuvankeni
  • Brindavan Nagar

Ganesh Nagar

Also experiencing a 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM outage, this locality will undergo similar feeder and structure maintenance. The affected areas include:

  • Canal Road Main Road
  • Old Ganesh Nagar (1st to 7th Streets)
  • Mahatma Gandhi Street (1st to 12th Streets)
  • Kamarajar Nagar
  • Gopinath Avenue (1st to 3rd Streets)
  • Anna Street

Residents are advised to plan accordingly and take necessary precautions during the outage period.

Things To Do During Power Shutdown 

Keeping updated during power outages is essential. Residents are encouraged to use battery-powered radios or fully charged mobile phones to receive information on power restoration and emergency alerts. To preserve phone battery, activating power-saving modes and restricting usage to urgent calls and messages is advisable.

People should avoid using elevators during the outage to prevent the risk of getting stuck in the event of an abrupt power failure. It is also important to have emergency contact numbers easily accessible, along with essential supplies such as water, snacks, and a first-aid kit.

By adhering to these precautions, residents can navigate the power disruption more safely and comfortably until electricity is restored.

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 05:59 PM (IST)
Chennai Chennai Power Cut
