Chained For 'Misbehaviour' By Family: Nagpur Boy Rescued After Neighbours Raise Alarm

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A 12-year-old boy was rescued from Maharashtra’s Nagpur after his parents allegedly chained him inside their home for what they described as “misbehaviour.” The incident came to light after neighbours alerted authorities, prompting an intervention by child welfare officials.

Chained Before Parents Left for Work

The boy’s parents, both daily wage labourers, would reportedly restrain him with a metal chain and padlock before leaving for work. During a raid conducted by a team from the District Women and Child Development Office, the child was found locked inside the house with a metal padlock fastened around his leg.

Injuries Found on Child

According to an NDTV report citing officials, the boy had visible wounds on his limbs where the metal chain had repeatedly rubbed against his skin. Authorities said he had been restrained in this manner for nearly two months.

The child was immediately rescued and shifted to a secure facility.

Parents Cite Behavioural Issues

Police said the parents claimed the boy had dropped out of school and had become difficult to manage. They alleged that he frequently ran away from home and stole mobile phones, and said they resorted to chaining him to prevent these acts.

Case Filed, Child Shifted to Care Facility

A case has been registered against the parents under the Juvenile Justice Act (JJA). The boy has since been placed in a Child Welfare Centre (CWC), where he is undergoing counselling.

Delay in Police Intervention

Authorities said the incident had been reported to the police on two earlier occasions, but no immediate action was taken. The rescue occurred only after neighbours contacted the Child Helpline (1098), which led to a swift response from a specialised rescue team.

Officials Flag Trauma, Issue Public Appeal

Preliminary assessments indicate that the child suffered sustained physical and mental trauma. Following the incident, the Child Protection Unit issued a public appeal urging citizens to report signs of child abuse, neglect or harassment to the police or child welfare authorities.