Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesCalcutta University Students Assaulted At Market, Called 'Bangladeshis' For Speaking In Bengali

Calcutta University Students Assaulted At Market, Called 'Bangladeshis' For Speaking In Bengali

Police said a complaint was lodged and two people have been arrested in connection with the assault of Calcutta University students.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 12:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tension broke out near Sealdah market on Wednesday night after a group of Calcutta University students were allegedly assaulted by shopkeepers, who also hurled slurs at them, calling them "Bangladeshis".

The incident began when a student from the University’s Carmichael hostel visited the market to buy mobile accessories. A dispute erupted during bargaining with a Hindi-speaking trader, who allegedly abused the student and called him a “Bangladeshi”.

Students Protest At Kolkata Market

Soon after, several hostel students went to the market to protest the remark. The situation escalated into a violent clash, with shopkeepers reportedly attacking the students using sticks, bamboos and sharp weapons. A few students sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said a complaint was lodged and two people have been arrested in connection with the assault. “Investigations are underway, and CCTV footage from the market will be examined,” an officer said.

The incident triggered outrage, with members of pro-Bengali organisation Bangla Pokkho staging a protest on Wednesday night. “These students were verbally abused and labelled Bangladeshis simply for speaking Bengali. When they resisted, they were beaten with sticks and sharp weapons. Sealdah market has long been dominated by outsiders who often mistreat local buyers,” the group’s general secretary, Garga Chattopadhyay, alleged.

The clash has sparked political undertones, with questions being raised over alleged discrimination against Bengali speakers in their own state. Meanwhile, university students have demanded strict action against the accused and called for increased security in and around the Carmichael hostel.

Police have assured that the situation is under control.

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Calcutta University West Bengal News Calcutta University Students Assault
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
INDIA Bloc VP Nominee Ex-SC Judge B Sudershan Reddy Files Nomination
INDIA Bloc VP Nominee Ex-SC Judge B Sudershan Reddy Files Nomination
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer Set To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain : BCCI Sources
Shreyas Iyer Set To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain : BCCI Sources
Cities
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Resumes ‘Jan Sunvai’ After Attack, Security Increased
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Resumes ‘Jan Sunvai’ After Attack, Security Increased
World
'To Face China, US Needs India As A Friend': Nikki Haley
'To Face China, US Needs India As A Friend': Nikki Haley
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In Gujarat, Red And Orange Alerts Issued
Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat, Red Alert In Dwarka, Flood-Like Situation In Several Districts
Eco Van Rams Into Heavy Vehicle In MP, Flood Havoc In Maharashtra, Spiderman Joins Rescue
South Delhi Horror: Son Suspected Of Killing Parents And Brother, Police Launch Manhunt
Monsoon Session Sees Drama, Fake Doctor Reel Exposed, Dog Attacks, Floods And School Collapse
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
New Tool, Old Battle: Centre's Constitutional Amendment Is A Weapon Against Opposition-Ruled States
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget