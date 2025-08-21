Tension broke out near Sealdah market on Wednesday night after a group of Calcutta University students were allegedly assaulted by shopkeepers, who also hurled slurs at them, calling them "Bangladeshis".

The incident began when a student from the University’s Carmichael hostel visited the market to buy mobile accessories. A dispute erupted during bargaining with a Hindi-speaking trader, who allegedly abused the student and called him a “Bangladeshi”.

Students Protest At Kolkata Market

Soon after, several hostel students went to the market to protest the remark. The situation escalated into a violent clash, with shopkeepers reportedly attacking the students using sticks, bamboos and sharp weapons. A few students sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said a complaint was lodged and two people have been arrested in connection with the assault. “Investigations are underway, and CCTV footage from the market will be examined,” an officer said.

The incident triggered outrage, with members of pro-Bengali organisation Bangla Pokkho staging a protest on Wednesday night. “These students were verbally abused and labelled Bangladeshis simply for speaking Bengali. When they resisted, they were beaten with sticks and sharp weapons. Sealdah market has long been dominated by outsiders who often mistreat local buyers,” the group’s general secretary, Garga Chattopadhyay, alleged.

The clash has sparked political undertones, with questions being raised over alleged discrimination against Bengali speakers in their own state. Meanwhile, university students have demanded strict action against the accused and called for increased security in and around the Carmichael hostel.

Police have assured that the situation is under control.