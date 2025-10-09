BRS on Thursday claimed that the party's working president KT Rama Rao and senior MLA T Harish Rao have been placed under house arrest ahead of the "Chalo Bus Bhavan" protest against the recent Road Transport Corporation (RTC) fare hike.

Visuals from outside the leaders' residences in Hyderabad showed heavy police deployment, which the party has claimed was meant to prevent the legislators from protesting against the government.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: BRS claims that Police have placed party's Working President KT Rama Rao under house arrest at his residence, amidst heavy police deployment. This comes ahead of the "Bus Bhavan" program, where BRS planned to protest against the recent increase in… pic.twitter.com/vPmHCCfrpa — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2025

BRS leaders had decided to stage a protest by travelling on RTC buses on Thursday morning. KTR was supposed to travel from Rathifile Bus Station in Secunderabad, former education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy to Maheshwaram, while and Siddipet MLA Harish Rao was to take the bus from Mehdipatnam. However, none of the leaders stepped out due to the heavy police depoyment.

KTR took to X to express outrage at the heavy police deployment outside his house. “All I wanted to do was board an RTC bus peacefully and submit a letter demanding rollback of the fare hike. Look at the number of police officers deployed outside my home, all to stop one person from boarding a bus?” he wrote.

“Wish the police showed the same enthusiasm in controlling Hyderabad’s rising crime rate,” he added, taking a swipe at the Telangana government.

All I wanted to do is board an RTC bus peacefully, travel to RTC MD office & submit a letter demanding roll back of steep hike in Bus ticket fares



Look at the number of police officers deployed right now outside my housing complex!!



All to prevent one person from boarding a Bus… pic.twitter.com/x2lRruoZ4T — KTR (@KTRBRS) October 9, 2025

The BRS leader also asserted that the party would continue its protest until the government withdraws the fare hike.

Telangana government announced a fare hike on the bus services in Hyderabad from October 6. The fare hike ranged from Rs 5 to Rs 10, and is part of the state's plan to replace diesel buses with 2,800 electric buses by 2027.

The party accused the Congress government of pursuing “anti-poor” policies through a series of hikes, including increased vehicle tax, liquor prices, and student bus pass rates. It warned that the RTC fare hike would not only burden passengers but also lead to losses for the transport corporation.