Bombay High Court Recieves Bomb Threat Just Hours After Delhi HC Gets Threat Mail

Bombay High Court Recieves Bomb Threat Just Hours After Delhi HC Gets Threat Mail

Bomb threats on Friday led to the evacuation of the Bombay and Delhi High Courts. Searches are underway after an email citing ISI and 1998 blasts surfaced; no explosives found so far, probe on.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 02:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bombay High Court on Friday received a bomb threat, prompting an immediate evacuation of the historic premises.

Advocate Mangala Waghe, who was present at the court, said authorities quickly instructed everyone to leave the building. “Police told us to step outside, explaining there was information about a possible bomb,” she shared, adding that the order reportedly came from the Chief Justice’s office as a precaution.

Security personnel swiftly cordoned off the area, moving lawyers, staff, and visitors to safety while bomb disposal teams began inspecting the site. Investigators are now working to trace the source of the threat and verify its authenticity.

The incident disrupted proceedings for the day, with hearings and other activities put on hold until the premises were declared secure. Officials have not yet released further details about the nature of the threat or whether any suspicious items were found.

The Bombay High Court, a landmark institution and one of India’s oldest judicial bodies, has seen heavy footfall throughout the week, making Friday’s scare particularly unnerving for those present.

Authorities have urged people to avoid spreading unverified information as the investigation continues.

A senior Mumbai Police officer said that it was a hoax call, but whenever we receive any threatening email or call, we take it seriously and act according to protocol.

We carried out checks inside and outside the Bombay High Court, but nothing suspicious has been found so far.

I request people not to panic or worry, Mumbai Police is always alert and here for everyone.

Delhi High Court Evacuated After Bomb Threat Email

The Delhi High Court was evacuated on Friday after receiving a bomb threat via email. Delhi Police cleared the premises as a precaution and launched an extensive search operation.

According to LiveMint, chaos broke out inside the courtrooms once the alert spread. Judges left their benches abruptly, police personnel rushed in to evacuate people and scan the area, while lawyers, staff members, and visitors scrambled to exit the campus.

Email Mentions ISI, 1998 Blast Reference

Officials told LiveMint that the threat came in an email allegedly sent by someone identifying himself as Vijay Sharma to Registrar General Arun Bhardwaj. The message warned of a terror plot inspired by the 1998 bomb blasts and claimed links between Pakistan’s ISI and a person referred to as “Dr. Shah Faesal.”

The email further alleged that Faesal had connected with ISI operatives in Coimbatore to “recreate the 1998 blasts today in Patna,” while also accusing secular political parties of corruption and dynastic politics, and targeting the BJP and RSS.

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
Delhi High Court Evacuation Bomb Threat Court Proceedings ISI Bombay High Court Investigation Breaking News Terror Plot ABP Live Bomb Disposal Police Search Security Alert Email Threat 1998 Blasts
