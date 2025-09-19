Bomb Threat Targets Bombay High Court Amid Series Of Hoax Alerts Across India

A fresh bomb threat was sent to the official email address of the Bombay High Court on Friday, prompting an immediate police response and a thorough inspection of the court premises. Authorities are currently on-site, conducting detailed checks to ensure the safety of all staff, lawyers, and visitors.

This latest warning comes just days after similar threats targeted high courts in Delhi and Bombay, all of which were later confirmed to be hoaxes.

Earlier this week, the Gujarat High Court also received a bomb threat via email on Monday. Police conducted a comprehensive search of the premises and later confirmed the alert was false. Notably, this marked the third such hoax directed at the Gujarat High Court since June.

The recurring threats to the Bombay High Court are particularly alarming given recent incidents. Exactly a week ago, on Friday, September 12, the court received a similar email warning, which forced proceedings to halt for two hours. Around 1 pm, staff, lawyers, and litigants were evacuated while police conducted an exhaustive search of the court complex. Proceedings resumed at 3 pm after authorities confirmed there was no danger.

On the same day, the Delhi High Court also faced a bomb scare around 8:39 am. Police quickly launched a security operation and evacuated the building after receiving a threat claiming that three IEDs had been planted. The alert was later declared a hoax.

The wave of false alarms extended beyond courts. On Saturday, two branches of Max Hospital in Delhi’s Dwarka and Shalimar Bagh areas received bomb threats via email. Delhi police and the fire department carried out thorough searches but found no explosives. Meanwhile, the iconic Taj Palace hotel in the capital was also targeted by a similar hoax.