Pawan Singh Back In Controversy After Viral Party Video & Wife Jyoti Singh’s Cryptic Post

Bhojpuri cinema’s biggest star Pawan Singh has once again found himself at the centre of intense public scrutiny, as a combination of a viral party video and an emotional social media post by his wife Jyoti Singh reignites discussions around his personal life. From speculation about a third marriage to renewed focus on his ongoing marital dispute, the actor-singer’s private affairs have once again spilled into the public domain.

Party Video Sparks Fresh Speculation

The latest controversy erupted after a video from singer Gunjan Singh’s birthday celebration in Lucknow began circulating widely on social media. In the clip, Pawan Singh is seen entering the venue hand-in-hand with a woman and later calling out to her affectionately from the stage. The mystery woman was soon identified as Bhojpuri actress Mahima Singh.

What truly fuelled speculation was Pawan Singh’s statement from the stage, where he is heard saying, “I want Mahima Singh ji to come here… come my love, come here.” The remark triggered widespread chatter online, with many questioning the nature of their relationship.

Jyoti Singh’s Cryptic and Emotional Instagram Story

Around the same time, Pawan Singh’s wife Jyoti Singh shared a cryptic yet emotionally loaded Instagram story that caught the attention of netizens. She wrote, "Sita was with him even during his exile, but Ram couldn't even accompany him in Ayodhya." She followed it up by sharing a poster that read, "Those adopted by Shiva are often rejected by the world."

Though Jyoti did not name anyone directly, the timing of the post led many to interpret it as a reflection of her emotional state amid the ongoing controversy.

Angry Exit Adds to the Drama

Adding another layer to the incident, a separate video from the same party surfaced online showing Pawan Singh visibly upset. Reports suggest the actor reacted strongly to a comment from a young man in the crowd. The situation escalated briefly before security intervened and escorted the individual out. In the clip, Pawan Singh is heard saying that he is in a good mood and does not appreciate comments.

Why Third Marriage Rumours Are Growing

Speculation about a possible third marriage had already been doing the rounds earlier this month. On January 5, a video shared on Pawan Singh’s birthday showed him with a woman, once again setting off rumours on social media.

Professional Association with Mahima Singh

Mahima Singh, who hails from Banda, Uttar Pradesh, is currently working with Pawan Singh on a project. Their song “Bani Laika,” released on January 5, has received a positive response, which may explain their public appearances together.

A Personal Life Long Under Scrutiny

Pawan Singh’s personal life has consistently attracted attention—from the tragic death of his first wife Neelam Singh in 2015 to his relationship with actress Akshara Singh, followed by his marriage to Jyoti Singh. The divorce case between Pawan and Jyoti, filed in 2021, is still pending in family court, with both sides having made serious allegations.

As the latest developments unfold, social media remains sharply divided—some defending the star, others expressing solidarity with Jyoti Singh’s pain.