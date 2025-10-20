Bengaluru, Oct 20 (PTI) Two BJP MPs from Karnataka on Monday accused the ruling Congress leaders of being involved in 'fundraising' for the Bihar elections, claiming it has led to corruption, with CM and his deputy hitting back at the saffron party.

BJP MPs Jagadish Shettar and B Y Raghavendra made the allegations.

While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah outright denied the accusation, saying not even "5 paise" has been given to the poll-bound north Indian state, his deputy DK Shivakumar asked if BJP had evidence to back its claims.

"All Ministers in the cabinet have been looting through officials to send the funds for Bihar polls. Officials have been asked to collect money. After gathering money from transfers, now it is being done in the name of renewals. All ministers are collecting money for Bihar polls. It has become their main business," Raghavendra alleged while talking to the media in Shivamogga.

Shettar, a former CM, claimed that Siddaramaiah recently hosted a dinner meeting for his cabinet colleagues in connection with the Bihar polls.

"The CM had called each minister separately during the dinner and had discussed with them, and depending upon the departments, the ministers' hold and their strength and capacity, targets were fixed for them to collect money, to send it for Bihar polls," he alleged.

Noting that Karnataka is a key resource base for the Congress in the entire country, Shettar said the state government acts as an "ATM" for that party's high command.

"Why is corruption rampant. Why has commission increased. When asked, officials say that the money has to be sent to Bihar...." he claimed.

Siddaramaiah rejected BJP's allegation.

"We have not given even 5 paise to any state election from Karnataka, we are not giving to Bihar also," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, he said, "They (BJP) were doing it, now they are accusing us of it." Deputy CM Shivakumar asked BJP for evidence on the fundraising allegations.

"If they have any evidence, let them release it. Let Raghavendra not become synonymous with lies. There are some leaders who do hit and run, let Raghavendra too not become the same," the Karnataka Congress chief told reporters.

The two-phased Assembly polls in Bihar will be held on November 6 and 11. The votes will be counted on November 14.

