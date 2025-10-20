Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities'Karnataka ATM For Congress High Command': BJP MPs Claim Funds Used For Bihar Polls; Sidda & DK Hit Back

'Karnataka ATM For Congress High Command': BJP MPs Claim Funds Used For Bihar Polls; Sidda & DK Hit Back

Two BJP MPs accused Karnataka's Congress leaders of corrupt fundraising for Bihar elections, alleging ministers were extorting officials. CM Siddaramaiah denied sending any funds.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 11:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru, Oct 20 (PTI) Two BJP MPs from Karnataka on Monday accused the ruling Congress leaders of being involved in 'fundraising' for the Bihar elections, claiming it has led to corruption, with CM and his deputy hitting back at the saffron party.

BJP MPs Jagadish Shettar and B Y Raghavendra made the allegations.

While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah outright denied the accusation, saying not even "5 paise" has been given to the poll-bound north Indian state, his deputy DK Shivakumar asked if BJP had evidence to back its claims.

"All Ministers in the cabinet have been looting through officials to send the funds for Bihar polls. Officials have been asked to collect money. After gathering money from transfers, now it is being done in the name of renewals. All ministers are collecting money for Bihar polls. It has become their main business," Raghavendra alleged while talking to the media in Shivamogga.

Shettar, a former CM, claimed that Siddaramaiah recently hosted a dinner meeting for his cabinet colleagues in connection with the Bihar polls.

"The CM had called each minister separately during the dinner and had discussed with them, and depending upon the departments, the ministers' hold and their strength and capacity, targets were fixed for them to collect money, to send it for Bihar polls," he alleged.

Noting that Karnataka is a key resource base for the Congress in the entire country, Shettar said the state government acts as an "ATM" for that party's high command.

"Why is corruption rampant. Why has commission increased. When asked, officials say that the money has to be sent to Bihar...." he claimed.

Siddaramaiah rejected BJP's allegation.

"We have not given even 5 paise to any state election from Karnataka, we are not giving to Bihar also," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, he said, "They (BJP) were doing it, now they are accusing us of it." Deputy CM Shivakumar asked BJP for evidence on the fundraising allegations.

"If they have any evidence, let them release it. Let Raghavendra not become synonymous with lies. There are some leaders who do hit and run, let Raghavendra too not become the same," the Karnataka Congress chief told reporters.

The two-phased Assembly polls in Bihar will be held on November 6 and 11. The votes will be counted on November 14. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Oct 2025 11:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Siddaramaiah DK Shivakumar Bihar Election Karnataka BJP Congress Bihar Election 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Air Quality Dips, Spirits Soar: Delhi AQI Turns ‘Very Poor’ On Diwali Night As India Celebrates In Festive Glow
Air Quality Dips, Spirits Soar: Delhi AQI Turns ‘Very Poor’ On Diwali Night As India Celebrates In Festive Glow
World
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Flags Security Concerns Over Khalistanis, Calls It ‘Canadian Problem’
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Flags Security Concerns Over Khalistanis
Election 2025
Bihar Election: JMM Pulls Out Of Race, Accuses RJD-Congress Of Political Conspiracy, ‘Betrayal Won’t Be Forgotten’
Bihar Election: JMM Pulls Out Of Race, Accuses RJD-Congress Of Political Conspiracy, ‘Betrayal Won’t Be Forgotten’
Election 2025
Bihar Elections: Seat-Sharing Rift Rocks INDIA Bloc, NDA Mocks Mahagathbandhan ‘No Friendly Fights In Politics’
Bihar Elections: Seat-Sharing Rift Rocks INDIA Bloc, NDA Mocks Mahagathbandhan ‘No Friendly Fights In Politics’
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget