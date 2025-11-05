Bilaspur Train Accident: Railways Announces Rs 10 Lakh For Victim's Families

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBilaspur Train Accident: Railways Announces Rs 10 Lakh For Victim's Families

A detailed inquiry into the incident will be conducted at the level of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) to ascertain the exact cause and recommend necessary corrective actions.

By : ANI | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 01:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Railway Administration has announced ex-gratia compensation of ₹10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, ₹5 lakh to those grievously injured, and ₹1 lakh to those with minor injuries after four people were killed and several others sustained injuries when a passenger MEMU train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

Officials said the incident occurred around 4 pm when the MEMU train coach rammed into a stationary goods train.
The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for immediate medical assistance. The Railway Administration is extending all possible assistance to the affected passengers and their families. Continuous coordination is being maintained with district authorities and medical teams to ensure prompt relief measures.

For the convenience of passengers and their families, emergency helpline numbers have been made operational at various stations: Bilaspur (7777857335, 7869953330), Champa (8085956528), Raigarh (9752485600), Pendra Road (8294730162), Korba (7869953330), and Uslapur (7777857338).

Passengers and their relatives may contact these numbers for necessary information and assistance. The Railway Administration continues to closely monitor the situation and ensure all possible relief and support to the affected.

Bilaspur District Collector (DC) Sanjay Agrawal informed ANI that the accident occurred when the last bogie of a local train collided with the first bogie of a goods train near Bilaspur.

"The last bogie and first bogie of a local train and a goods train collided near Bilaspur. Four people have lost their lives in the accident. Rescue operation is underway," DC Agrawal said.

Inspector General (IG) Sanjeev Shukla said that there are people feared dead in the accident, and rescue operations were underway to evacuate the injured. He added that the rescue teams were trying to rescue an individual who had been trapped inside.

"A MEMU train and a goods train collided, in which some people have been injured. The rescue operation is underway. We are trying to rescue a person trapped inside," IG Shukla told ANI.

Four people were killed as a passenger train hit a goods train near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. Officials stated that the railways have mobilised all resources, and measures are being taken to treat the injured.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 01:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chhattisgarh Accident Bilaspur Train Accident
Read more
