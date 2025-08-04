Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Introduces Domicile Priority For Teacher Recruitment Ahead Of State Polls

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced teacher recruitment will prioritize Bihar residents starting with the 2025 exam, following student protests demanding domicile reservation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 04:59 PM (IST)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced that teacher recruitment in the state will now give preference to candidates who are residents of Bihar. The move marks a significant shift in the state’s hiring policy ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Taking to social media platform X, Kumar stated that the Education Department has been instructed to amend the relevant rules to ensure that domicile candidates are prioritised during teacher appointments. “Since the formation of the government in November 2005, we have been continuously working to improve the education system. A large number of teachers have been appointed to strengthen the education system,” Kumar wrote.

The Chief Minister confirmed that this new policy will take effect from the Teachers Recruitment Examination (TRE)-4, scheduled to be held in 2025. The subsequent TRE-5 will be conducted in 2026. He also added that the Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) would be held prior to TRE-5.

Students Had Demanded Domicile Reservation

This policy change follows sustained student protests in Patna, where demonstrators have been calling for 90-95% reservation for native Biharis in government jobs. Protesters at Gandhi Maidan argued that job opportunities in the state should primarily benefit locals rather than candidates from other states.

Commenting on the announcement, Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said the Chief Minister’s decision secures the rights of Bihari youth by implementing the long-demanded domicile rule in recruitments.

Taking a dig at the opposition without naming the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Kumar said, “Now let the opposition answer—those who send Haryanvis to Rajya Sabha and give election tickets to Singaporeans—will they guarantee Rajya Sabha seats to Biharis and tickets to Bihar’s daughters? With people having double EPICs [voter IDs], duality in their stance is inevitable.”

The announcement comes as the Nitish Kumar-led government gears up for the state elections later this year.

With Inputs By Nasrin Fatma

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 04:59 PM (IST)
