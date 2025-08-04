Big Change In Khatu Shyam Ji Darshan Timings: Know When The Temple Will Remain Closed

The Shri Shyam Mandir Committee has announced a major update regarding the darshan schedule at the revered Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan’s Sikar district. Starting immediately, the temple will remain closed every Saturday night from 10 PM to Sunday morning at 5 AM.

This weekly closure, introduced as per an ancient tradition, is aimed at improving crowd management and giving rest to the temple’s dedicated staff and volunteers. Devotees are requested not to visit during this 7-hour period and to cooperate with the revised schedule.

According to Temple Committee Minister Manvendra Singh, the 24-hour temple operations were putting excessive strain on workers, making it difficult to maintain efficient management. The new timing allows for essential tasks like cleaning, security, and administrative duties to be carried out smoothly, without disruption from the heavy crowds—especially on weekends.

Every day, thousands of devotees throng the temple, with weekend footfall often crossing one lakh visitors. On special occasions, there is barely room to stand, making it challenging to control the crowd and maintain temple decorum.

History and Significance of Khatu Shyam Ji

According to religious belief, Lord Krishna granted a boon to Barbarik, the grandson of Bhima, who had offered his head in sacrifice during the Mahabharata. Krishna promised him that he would be worshipped in his name during Kaliyug. Today, devotees revere Barbarik as Khatu Shyam Ji, the one who fulfills wishes and offers hope—earning titles like Hare Ka Sahara and Lakhdatar.

It is believed that Barbarik’s head was discovered near Shyam Kund in Khatu village, after which Raja Roop Singh Chauhan and his wife Narmada Kanwar constructed the temple in 1027 AD. The temple was later renovated in 1720 by Diwan Abhay Singh. Its sanctum sanctorum is built with Makrana marble, and the entrance is adorned with gold leaf decorations, reflecting its rich heritage and spiritual grandeur.

Daily Aarti Schedule and Major Festival

The temple conducts five daily aartis:

Mangala Aarti at 5:30 AM

Shringar Aarti at 8:00 AM

Bhog Aarti at 12:30 PM

Sandhya Aarti at 6:30 PM

Shayan Aarti at 9:00 PM

One of the biggest attractions is the Lakkhi Mela held in the month of Falgun, which draws lakhs of devotees from across the country. During this fair, a flag with a blue horse, brought from Surajgarh, is hoisted atop the temple spire in a grand ceremony.