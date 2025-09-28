Bhima River Floods Karnataka Villages, Crops And Homes Damaged

Heavy discharge of water from Maharashtra’s Ujani reservoir into the Bhima River has triggered severe flooding in Kalaburagi district’s Afzalpur and Jevargi taluks, affecting several villages along the river basin. Officials said around 3.5 lakh cusecs of water were released, worsening the situation.

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Tarannum, who inspected the Mannur care centre, met families displaced by the floods. They appealed for permanent housing, pointing out that annual floods along the Bhima leave them vulnerable every year.

Incessant rainfall and overflowing rivers have disrupted life across the Kalyana Karnataka region, damaging crops, homes, and infrastructure in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar, Vijayapura, Raichur, and Koppal. Large swathes of farmland under pulses, cotton, sugarcane, and grapes have been submerged, causing heavy agricultural losses.

Tragedy struck Bagalkote district on Friday night, where 11-year-old Darshan Nagpa Lathura died after a wall collapse at his Mahalingapura home. His brother, injured in the incident, is undergoing treatment. Officials also reported loss of livestock due to the flooding.

Rescue teams, including the SDRF, have been deployed to shift residents from low-lying and riverbank areas. Roads and bridges have been washed away in multiple places, further hampering relief efforts.

Kalaburagi district in-charge Minister Priyank Kharge, who toured the flood-hit areas, said 36 villages had been badly affected. “Our top priority is people’s safety. We have opened 36 relief centres where over 1,500 people are being provided shelter and freshly cooked food,” he said in a post on X.

The district administration, supported by volunteers, is continuing round-the-clock operations to safeguard both residents and livestock.