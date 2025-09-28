Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBhima River Floods Karnataka Villages, Crops And Homes Damaged

Bhima River Floods Karnataka Villages, Crops And Homes Damaged

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Tarannum, who inspected the Mannur care centre, met families displaced by the floods. They appealed for permanent housing.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 11:02 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Heavy discharge of water from Maharashtra’s Ujani reservoir into the Bhima River has triggered severe flooding in Kalaburagi district’s Afzalpur and Jevargi taluks, affecting several villages along the river basin. Officials said around 3.5 lakh cusecs of water were released, worsening the situation.

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Tarannum, who inspected the Mannur care centre, met families displaced by the floods. They appealed for permanent housing, pointing out that annual floods along the Bhima leave them vulnerable every year.

Incessant rainfall and overflowing rivers have disrupted life across the Kalyana Karnataka region, damaging crops, homes, and infrastructure in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar, Vijayapura, Raichur, and Koppal. Large swathes of farmland under pulses, cotton, sugarcane, and grapes have been submerged, causing heavy agricultural losses.

Tragedy struck Bagalkote district on Friday night, where 11-year-old Darshan Nagpa Lathura died after a wall collapse at his Mahalingapura home. His brother, injured in the incident, is undergoing treatment. Officials also reported loss of livestock due to the flooding.

Rescue teams, including the SDRF, have been deployed to shift residents from low-lying and riverbank areas. Roads and bridges have been washed away in multiple places, further hampering relief efforts.

Kalaburagi district in-charge Minister Priyank Kharge, who toured the flood-hit areas, said 36 villages had been badly affected. “Our top priority is people’s safety. We have opened 36 relief centres where over 1,500 people are being provided shelter and freshly cooked food,” he said in a post on X.

The district administration, supported by volunteers, is continuing round-the-clock operations to safeguard both residents and livestock.

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 11:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka News Bhima River Bhima River Flood Flood Situation Bhima River
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
38, Including Kids, Dead In Stampede At Actor-Politician Vijay’s Rally; Stalin Orders Probe
38, Including Kids, Dead In Stampede At Actor-Politician Vijay’s Rally; Stalin Orders Probe
Cities
Self-Styled Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Arrested In Agra For Molesting 17 Students
Self-Styled Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Arrested In Agra For Molesting 17 Students
India
Jaishankar Gets Thunderous Applause At UNGA As He Calls Pakistan ‘Epicentre Of Global Terrorism': WATCH
Jaishankar Gets Thunderous Applause At UNGA As He Calls Pakistan ‘Epicentre Of Global Terrorism': WATCH
India
'Overcrowding, Delayed Arrival & Ignored Warnings': What Went Wrong At TVK Rally That Killed 33
'Overcrowding, Delayed Arrival & Ignored Warnings': What Went Wrong At TVK Rally That Killed 33
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Tragic Accident on NH-9,Thar Crashes Into Divider in Gurugram, 5 Dead | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Embarks on South America Tour Amid Political Uproar in India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Pakistan at UN Over Terror Glorification, Cites Pahalgam Massacre | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Bareilly Erupts in Violence, BJP Blames Toolkit Gang, Opposition Hits Back | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Violent Clashes Erupt in Bareilly After Friday Prayers Over
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saniya Kulkarni
Saniya Kulkarni
Diplomacy Under Trump: Unpredictable, Transactional, And Reshaping Global Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget