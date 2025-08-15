What started as a routine Uber trip for a Noida family turned into a nightmare when their driver allegedly sped away from police, ignoring desperate pleas to stop. The chilling incident, captured on video, has gone viral, sparking outrage and renewed conversations about passenger safety in ride-hailing services.

The couple, traveling with their young daughter from Greater Noida West to Delhi’s Connaught Place, was about 10 minutes into their journey when traffic police at an intersection signaled the cab to pull over for a routine check. Instead, the driver allegedly accelerated, weaving through traffic in a frantic attempt to evade authorities.

Inside the moving vehicle, panic quickly set in. In one clip, the woman can be heard pleading, “Bhaiya, please stop the car,” while warning that continuing at such speed could lead to disaster. Her husband repeatedly offered to pay any fine, telling the driver, “I’ll talk to them, I’ll save you. Please stop, our child is scared.” But the driver refused, insisting his car would be seized due to incomplete documents.

pic.twitter.com/ea9ye5cuPt — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 15, 2025

The footage also captures a heart-wrenching moment when the couple’s daughter bursts into tears as the cab narrowly avoids colliding with another car. The woman even proposes a compromise, asking the driver to slow down so they could get out safely—but her requests go unanswered. Eventually, the driver pulls over, allowing the family to step out. Within seconds, he speeds away again.

The male passenger, identified as Sanjay Mohan, later posted the videos on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

“A horrible experience with @Uber @Uber_Support. Today, me and my family were en route to CP from Noida when near Parthala Bridge, police signaled the driver to stop. He didn’t, and instead tried to escape.”

A horrible experience with @Uber @Uber_Support, today me and my family was en-route to CP from noida. Near to Parthala Bridge Noida a police intercepter vehicle asked the driver to stop the car but the driver didn’t stop and trying to escape from police vehicle.@noidapolice pic.twitter.com/RdftglUG5k — Sanjay Mohan (@sanmohan4u) August 14, 2025

Mohan also alleged the cab had earlier been involved in an accident, pointing out a visible crack on the windshield.

The videos quickly spread across social media, prompting swift action from Noida Police. In a statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) confirmed that officers from Phase-3 police station had detained the driver, seized the vehicle, and registered a case. Legal proceedings are now underway.