Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line Ready: This Is How The New Line Will Help Techies

After years of delays, the long-awaited Namma Metro Yellow Line that will link RV Road to Bommasandra will finally be inaugurated on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 19.15-km elevated corridor is expected to transform travel for thousands of tech professionals, particularly those commuting to Electronic City, while easing the chronic congestion at the Silk Board junction.

Originally proposed in a 2011 Detailed Project Report by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, construction began in 2017 with a target completion date of December 2021. However, the project faced multiple setbacks, including land acquisition delays, disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, and slow rolling stock deliveries from Chinese manufacturer CRRC Nanjing.

Built at a cost of Rs 7,610 crore, the Yellow Line adds 16 stations, expanding Namma Metro’s operational network to 96 km. It also debuts Bengaluru’s first driverless trains, although loco pilots will operate them initially for safety.

Key Interchanges And Features

The Yellow Line offers major interchange points at RV Road (Green Line), Jayadeva Hospital (Pink Line), and Central Silk Board (Blue Line: Phases 2A & 2B). The Jayadeva station is the largest in the city, a four-tier double-elevated structure with 12 entrances.

Integrated with the city’s first double-decker flyover between Silk Board and Ragigudda, the line is expected to carry more than 2.5 lakh passengers daily once fully operational.

Major Relief For Bengaluru Techies

The corridor directly connects major IT hubs, including offices of Infosys, Wipro, Biocon, Tech Mahindra, and Delta Electronics. It passes through key areas such as BTM Layout, Kudlu Gate, Hebbagodi, and Electronic City. For techies, the Yellow Line promises shorter, more reliable commutes and reduced dependence on private vehicles, contributing to lower traffic congestion and improved air quality.