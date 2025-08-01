Bengaluru Shocker: Boy Abducted, Killed; Burnt Body Recovered After Parents Get Ransom Call

A 14-year-old boy was abducted and killed in Bengaluru, and his burnt body was recovered by the police in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Nischith A, a student of class 8th in Christ School, was returning home from tuitions on Wednesday when he was abducted. The victim was a resident of Vysya Bank Colony near Arakere, off Bannerghata Road. His father, Achutha JC, is a college professor, and his mother works in a tech company, reported The Times of India.

His partially burnt body was found on Bannerghatta-Gottigere Road, 8 kilometres from his house.

Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural, CK Baba, said that a minor who was a resident of the Shantiniketan block of the Arakere area was allegedly abducted and murdered near Bannerghatta on Thursday.

Kidnapper Demands Ransom

The kidnapper allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh, but when they received the information that the parents had informed the police, they allegedly beat the boy to death and partially burnt his body, the SP said.

His body was found in a deserted area on Kaggalipur Road in Bannerghatta, he said, adding that a case of kidnapping and murder has been booked.

Nischith's parents approached the Hulimavu police on Wednesday evening, saying their son had gone missing after attending tuitions.

He attends classes from 5 pm at the tuition centre on Arakere 80 feet Road and returns by 7:30 pm every day, his father stated. But when he did not return home till 8 pm, the parents first confirmed with the teacher that he attended the classes.

"We went searching for him on his regular route and found his bicycle near Family Park in the area. We checked with our relatives and his friends, but no one knew where he went," the father said.

A case was booked at around 10:30 pm, and at around 1 am on Thursday, Nischith's parents received a ransom call for Rs 5 lakhs from an unknown person.

Desparate Parents Look For Child

According to police, the father reportedly agreed to pay the ransom and pleaded for his son's safety. The caller told them to arrange the money and dropped the call, saying he would share the location in the morning.

In the early hours of Thursday, a second call came to know whether the money was arranged. When the kidnapper learnt that the family was ready to pay the ransom, the caller dropped multiple locations, sending the desperate parents from one place to another.

"The kidnapper was probably trying to make sure that cops are not secretly tailing the parents," an officer said.

However, when the kidnapper's phone was found switched off, the parents immediately alerted the police. The boy's body was discovered around 5:30 pm, Thursday, by a passerby along Bannerghatta-Gottigere Road, as per the police.

Preliminary probe, based on footage captured along Nischith's usual route, a biker intercepted the victim on his way back home. After a brief conversation, the teen left behind his cycle and rode pillion on the bike. Police are trying to ascertain the biker's identity and track the mobile number used to make the ransom call.