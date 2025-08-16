A disturbance occurred in Kolkata on Saturday at the trailer launch event for the film 'Bengal Files.' The event, attended by director Vivek Agnihotri, was disrupted by unidentified individuals, according to Agnihotri's allegations.

In one of the videos posted on social media by the news agency IANS, Agnihotri was also seen engaging in an argument with a police officer during the screening.

Kolkata, West Bengal: A disagreement occurred between film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and police officers during the screening of The Bengal Files in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/S3WNA3pspa — IANS (@ians_india) August 16, 2025

The director also targeted the West Bengal government over the disruption, calling it "dictatorship/fascism." "I have just got to know what some people came here (event venue in a private hotel) and cut all the wires. I don't know on whose orders this is happening," Agnihotri said during the screening.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | 'The Bengal Files' director Vivek Agnihotri alleges disruption during trailer launch of his film, he says, " If this is not dictatorship/fascism, then what is?...Law and order in your state has failed, and this is the reason that everyone supports… pic.twitter.com/rjQc0jh7iR — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2025

"You know who those people are behind us. After all tests and trials, this program was being held. The hotel managers still can't tell us why we are not allowed to continue with our program...," he added.