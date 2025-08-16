Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ruckus Erupts During 'Bengal Files' Trailer Launch In Kolkata As Vivek Agnihotri Alleges Disruption

Agnihotri argued with police and accused the West Bengal government of "dictatorship/fascism," claiming the event was sabotaged despite prior arrangements.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 03:29 PM (IST)
A disturbance occurred in Kolkata on Saturday at the trailer launch event for the film 'Bengal Files.' The event, attended by director Vivek Agnihotri, was disrupted by unidentified individuals, according to Agnihotri's allegations.
 
In one of the videos posted on social media by the news agency IANS, Agnihotri was also seen engaging in an argument with a police officer during the screening.

The director also targeted the West Bengal government over the disruption, calling it "dictatorship/fascism." "I have just got to know what some people came here (event venue in a private hotel) and cut all the wires. I don't know on whose orders this is happening," Agnihotri said during the screening.

"You know who those people are behind us. After all tests and trials, this program was being held. The hotel managers still can't tell us why we are not allowed to continue with our program...," he added.
Published at : 16 Aug 2025 03:29 PM (IST)
Kolkata News Vivek Agnihotri Bengal Files
