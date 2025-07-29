Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
24-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide In Basti, Emotional Video Surfaces Before Incident

A 24-year-old from Basti died by suicide purportedly due to family stress and harassment. The act was done on a video, which is now viral.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 04:22 PM (IST)

A 24-year-old man named Raja Mishra from Basti district's Harraiya, Uttar Pradesh, area died by suicide late on Sunday after allegedly facing severe family stress and psychological harassment. According to the police, Raja consumed poison at his home in Bijra village. His family rushed him to the Community Health Centre in Harraiya, but due to his critical condition, he was referred first to the district hospital, then to the medical college in Khalilabad, and finally to Gorakhpur. Despite efforts, doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Emotional Video Emerges

Shortly before the incident, a video of Raja went viral on social media in which he spoke about the mental stress and harassment he had been enduring. In the clip, he appeared visibly distressed and helpless, intensifying the gravity of the case. Police have taken the video into account as part of the ongoing investigation.

Family Alleges He Was Under Pressure Since Marriage

According to Dainik Bhaskar, Raja Mishra had married Khushi Shukla, daughter of Rajkumar Shukla, on May 22 this year. Family members claimed he had been under constant stress since the wedding. According to them, domestic disputes and mounting personal pressures had taken a serious toll on his mental health, which they believe ultimately led him to take this step.

Police Investigation Underway

Harraiya police reached the spot as soon as they were alerted and sent the body for post-mortem. Officers confirmed that they are examining the circumstances surrounding the suicide, including a technical analysis of the viral video. Further action will follow based on the findings.

The video left villagers shaken and emotional. Many expressed disbelief at the suffering Raja went through. The atmosphere in Bijra village remains heavy with grief, and the family is devastated by the loss.

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 04:16 PM (IST)
Basti News Suicide News
