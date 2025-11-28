Big Relief For Azam Khan As Rampur Court Acquits Him In Controversial Remark Case

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBig Relief For Azam Khan As Rampur Court Acquits Him In Controversial Remark Case

The MP/MLA court in Rampur delivered the verdict, providing relief to Khan, despite his recent conviction and imprisonment with his son in a separate PAN card case.

By : Ubaidur Rehman | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 04:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Samajwadi Party’s national general secretary and former cabinet minister Mohammad Azam Khan has been acquitted in the controversial statement case filed at Azeemnagar police station. The MP/MLA Magistrate Court delivered the favourable verdict on Friday, bringing awaited relief across Uttar Pradesh.

The case was linked to remarks Azam Khan made during a private television interview about former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh’s daughters. Singh had lodged a complaint in Lucknow, expressing strong objection to the comments. As the remarks were given inside the Jauhar University campus, the case was later transferred to Ramapur’s Azeemnagar police station.

Investigation to Verdict Timeline

Police completed the investigation and filed a chargesheet in court. The case was heard in the special MP/MLA court, where the final arguments concluded on Tuesday. The verdict was reserved for 28 November, and the court had directed Azam Khan to appear in person ahead of the ruling.

Court Grants Clean Chit

In its significant decision on Friday, the court acquitted the senior SP leader of all charges, triggering celebrations among party workers and his supporters. The judgment is seen as a major relief for Azam Khan.

Notably, just recently, Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam were convicted in a separate dual PAN card case by a Ramapur court. Both are currently lodged in Ramapur jail.

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 04:27 PM (IST)
