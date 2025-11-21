Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], November 21: Assam Police has delivered yet another major blow to the region's narcotics network, seizing large quantities of contraband in three consecutive operations in Karbi Anglong that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described as a "Bollywood-style beating" for the drug mafia.

Taking to social media late on Thursday, the Chief Minister praised the police force and revealed the scale of the busts: 255.641 kg of ganja worth approximately Rs 1.2 crore; 1.985 kg of morphine valued at nearly Rs 1.9 crore; and 9.44 kg of opium worth Rs 47.5 lakh, along with one arrest.

"Try. Fail. Repeat. In 3 back-to-back ops, the drug mafia got a Bollywood-style beating: 255.641 kg Ganja (₹1.2 Cr) 1.985 kg Morphine (~₹1.9 Cr) + 9.44 kg Opium (₹47.5 L) + 1 arrested," CM Sarma's X post read.

In his post, Sarma lauded the Assam Police as "Assam's real-life Avengers," highlighting the state's aggressive stance under the ongoing Assam Against Drugs campaign.

Meanwhile, based on specific intelligence regarding illicit poppy cultivation, Assam Rifles on Thursday launched a joint operation with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Manipur Police in the general area of Songlung village in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

The operation commenced during early hours and involved area domination and a search operation to uncover pockets of illegal narcotics cultivation. During the conduct of the operation, the joint team detected and destroyed about 10 acres of illicit poppy cultivation, along with three makeshift huts used for storage and processing activities.

The destroyed poppy fields had the potential to yield around 70 kgs of opium worth multiple crores.

Earlier, the Assam Rifles destroyed about 25 acres of illicit poppy cultivation, which had the potential to allegedly yield over 170 kgs of opium worth multiple crores of rupees, officials informed on November 16.

Based on intelligence regarding illicit poppy cultivation, Assam Rifles, alongwith CRPF and Manipur Police, launched a joint operation in the general area of Loibol Khullen in Kangpokpi District on Saturday.

During the operation and area domination exercise, officials also searched suspected pockets, during which the poppy field was discovered.

"Conducted under challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions, the operation highlights the unwavering efforts of Assam Rifles to curb illicit narcotics cultivation and dismantle the financial networks that fuel insurgency and other anti-national activities," the official statement read.

