Ashok Gehlot’s Security Officer Arrested In Rajasthan SI Exam Paper Leak Case

The Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) has arrested a senior police official once entrusted with the personal security of former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in connection with the 2021 sub-inspector recruitment paper leak scandal.

Head Constable Rajkumar Yadav, who served as Gehlot’s Personal Security Officer (PSO) during his tenure and remained on his security team even after the change of government in December 2023, was taken into custody late Friday night in Jaipur. His son, Bharat Yadav, was also arrested during the same raid.

Allegations of Passing Leaked Exam Paper to Son

According to investigators, Rajkumar Yadav allegedly acquired the leaked question paper through a trusted source and handed it to his son. While Bharat cleared the written exam, he failed the physical test. Both father and son were produced before a Judicial Magistrate’s court on Saturday and remanded to police custody until August 12.

This arrest adds to the growing list of accused in the high-profile case — over 120 people, including 54 trainee sub-inspectors.

Links to Former Minister’s Aide

Officials revealed that before his posting with Gehlot, Yadav had been PSO to former minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya. Investigators allege he obtained the leaked paper from Kundan Kumar Pandya, Malviya’s then personal secretary. Pandya is accused of sourcing it from a Rajasthan Public Service Commission member and was himself arrested on June 5 this year.

The 2021 SI recruitment exam, held in September that year to fill 859 vacancies for sub-inspectors and platoon commanders, has been plagued by allegations of leaks and irregularities. Despite the controversy, a Cabinet Sub-Committee under the current BJP government has decided not to cancel the examination while the SOG probe continues.

Reacting to the arrest, former CM Ashok Gehlot stressed the importance of due process.

“If any person is involved in a crime, the law should take its course. I hope the SOG will investigate this matter without any pressure and reach a logical conclusion,” he posted on X.