Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bungalow In Delhi, Will Be Neighbour To This Congress Leader

A year after vacating the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has been allotted a government bungalow at 95, Lodhi Estate, a Type-VII property and the second-largest category of official residential accommodation.

The bungalow was previously occupied by Iqbal Singh Lalpura, a former IPS officer and BJP leader.

Earlier, Kejriwal had requested the allotment of 35, Lodhi Estate, the former residence of BSP chief Mayawati, which was vacated in May this year. However, that bungalow was allotted in July to Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, prompting Kejriwal to seek alternative accommodation.

The allotment comes after repeated Delhi High Court hearings, where the court had expressed concern over delays and the lack of clarity in providing housing to Kejriwal in his capacity as the national president of a recognised political party. Last month, the court had reprimanded the Centre for the delay, after which the government assured that suitable accommodation would be allotted within ten days.

Details of Kejriwal's New Residence

Type-VII bungalows typically include four bedrooms, three servant quarters, a garage, large lawns, and space for an office, covering approximately 5,000 square feet. Kejriwal’s new bungalow at 95, Lodhi Estate, features two side lawns and a dedicated office space.

His neighbours will include Congress leader Shashi Tharoor at 97 Lodhi Estate, while bungalows 94 and 96 are occupied by Army officials, and RJD’s Misa Bharati and Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi reside nearby at bungalows 82 and 81, respectively.

Since resigning as Delhi Chief Minister on September 17, 2024, Kejriwal has been without a permanent official residence. After vacating 6, Flagstaff Road on November 4, he temporarily stayed at the home of AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, Ashok Mittal, at 5, Ferozeshah Road.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) oversees the allotment and maintenance of government bungalows reserved for senior ministers, MPs, judges, and bureaucrats.