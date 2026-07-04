Another Setback For Mamata Banerjee As Bengal TMC Chief Chandrima Bhattacharya Resigns

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mamata's aide, Chandrima Bhattacharya, resigned from all TMC posts.

She also withdrew as party signatory and ECI representative.

TMC rebel faction, led by Ritabrata, then approached the EC.

EC directed both factions to submit claims by July 6.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee suffered a major political setback on Saturday after Chandrima Bhattacharya, considered her close aide and the state president of Bengal TMC, resigned from all party posts.

Bhattacharya has not only resigned from the post of state president but also distanced herself from the party and all other responsibilities associated with it.

"I hereby tender my resignation from the post of State President of All India Trinamool Congress, which had been conferred on me in the meeting at Kalighat on 03.06.2026. I also hereby resign from all other posts which I hold at present," she wrote in her resignation letter to Mamata Banerjee.

Reason Behind Resignation Unknown

In her letter, she also clarified that she is withdrawing her responsibility as an authorised signatory for accounts operated in various banks of the All India Trinamool Congress and other organisations associated with it.

Chandrima Bhattacharya also stated that she will no longer act as an authorised representative before the Election Commission of India on behalf of Mamata Banerjee.

However, she did not mentioned any reason behind her resignation. Her sudden decision to step down from all posts has intensified political stir in West Bengal. Currently, no official reaction has come from the Trinamool Congress regarding this resignation.

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TMC Rebel Faction Meets EC, Mamata Questions Move

The battle for control of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) intensified on Thursday after the rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee approached the Election Commission (EC), staking its claim over the party's leadership.

A delegation headed by Ritabrata Banerjee met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the two Election Commissioners to present its case before the poll panel. Following the meeting, the Election Commission issued letters to both the Mamata Banerjee-led camp and the rival faction, asking them to submit their claims and counter-claims regarding the party's authorised signatories and organisational elections.

The poll panel has directed both sides to file their responses by 5.30 pm on July 6.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC criticised the Election Commission for granting an audience to leaders it maintains have already been expelled from the party.

Senior party leaders Saugata Roy and Sagarika Ghose also questioned the EC's decision to seek submissions from both factions, arguing that only authorised signatories of a recognised political party are entitled to officially engage with the poll body.