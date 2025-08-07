Aniruddhacharya's Supporters Pull ABP Reporter's Hair, Push Her In Front Of Him: Watch

Self-styled godman and kathavachak Aniruddhacharya, who is facing backlash over controversial remarks about women, found himself at the centre of yet another controversy on Wednesday night, this time involving physical assault by his supporters on a female ABP reporter.

The incident occurred at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, where ABP News reporter Ajatika Singh attempted to question Aniruddhacharya regarding his recent statements that sparked outrage among women across the country. In response, his followers assaulted the journalist in full public view. They pushed her and pulled her hair in front of Aniruddhacharya.

Journalist Harassed On Camera

As Singh posed a question about the derogatory remarks, Aniruddhacharya remained silent and walked away with a smile. However, his supporters reacted aggressively. Video footage shows his followers pulling the journalist’s hair, pushing her, and one man even allegedly attempting to strike her with a shoe.

The incident unfolded in front of cameras, yet Aniruddhacharya did not intervene even after Singh informed him about the assault taking place right before him. The lack of response reportedly emboldened his followers further, escalating the harassment until CISF personnel deployed at the airport stepped in to control the situation.

Aniruddhacharya's Controversial Remarks

Aniruddhacharya, also known as 'Pookie Baba' on the internet, has been under fire for saying during a religious event that "girls used to get married at 14 and blended into families, but now 25-year-olds come after ‘roaming around with multiple men’." The comment sparked fury among women's rights organisations and activists, particularly in Uttar Pradesh.

In Mathura, a group of women lawyers have filed a case against him in the ACJM First Court. Several saints and religious leaders in Vrindavan and Braj region have also voiced strong opposition.

In response to the growing outrage, a major panchayat of the Sant community is scheduled today at 1 PM in Vrindavan, where a significant decision regarding Aniruddhacharya’s status in the region is expected. Dinesh Falahari Baba, a key petitioner in the Krishna Janmabhoomi case, stated, “He has no right to stay on Braj soil.”

He further alleged that Aniruddhacharya had made disrespectful remarks not just about women in general but also about revered figures like Sita and Radha Rani, something the community is unwilling to tolerate.