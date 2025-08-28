Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UP Woman Dies After In-Laws Force To Consume Acid Over Dowry Demands, 7 Booked

UP Woman Dies After In-Laws Force To Consume Acid Over Dowry Demands, 7 Booked

Her family filed a complaint, and police have booked seven individuals. This follows a similar dowry death case in Greater Noida.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 10:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 23-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district died after her in-laws allegedly forced her to consume acid over dowry demands, said the police on Thursday. 

The victim, identified as Gulfiza, was married to Parvez about a year ago in Kalakheda village under Didauli police station area, they said, according to PTI. 

Gulfiza's family alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws, who were reportedly demanding Rs 10 lakh in cash and a car. 

According to the police, on August 11, the accused allegedly forced Gulfiza to drink acid, following which she was admitted to a hospital in critical condition and died on Thursday after battling for life for 17 days. 

The victim's father, Furkan, lodged a complaint, and the police booked a case against seven people, namely Parvez, Asim, Gulista, Monish, Saif, Dr Bhura and Babbu under relevant sections of the BNS.

City Circle Officer Shakti Singh said that the provisions related to dowry death will be added, and all accused will be arrested once the post-mortem report is received. 

The incident comes close on the heels of a recent dowry death case in Greater Noida, where a 26-year-old woman died after she was set ablaze at her in-laws' home in Sirsa village.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the case, including the husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law. 

However, the case took a turn after doctors and nurses of the private hospital where she was first admitted said that Nikki Bhati died due to burns in a gas cylinder explosion. 

As per the memo from the hospital where Bhati was admitted on August 21, she had "suffered severe burns in a gas cylinder explosion at home" and was brought there in a critical condition by a cousin of her husband, Vipin Bhati.

"The statement of the doctors and nurses who were present at the time of her admission has been recorded. Nikki told them that she sustained burn injuries due to a blast in a gas cylinder," a police official said.

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 10:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP News Amroha News Dowry Death
Preferred Sources

