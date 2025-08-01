Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Allahabad HC Directs UP Govt To Distribute Hot Cooked Food, Take-Home Food Under ICDS

The Allahabad High Court ordered Uttar Pradesh to revert to providing hot cooked meals and take-home rations under the ICDS, overturning the dry nutrition distribution model.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 11:32 PM (IST)

The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to distribute hot cooked food and take-home food under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), instead of the dry nutrition model currently in place.

A Lucknow bench of Justices A R Masoodi and Subhash Vidyarthi disposed of several PILs that challenged the government's approach.

The judgment, reserved on July 29, was a culmination of an ongoing legal battle over the ICDS scheme's implementation.

The court observed that the ICDS scheme, a 50-year-old initiative, must be implemented in its "true sense" to effectively tackle the problem of malnutrition among its beneficiaries, which include children up to six years of age, and pregnant and lactating women.

The PILs, filed by Lakhimpur resident Shipra Devi and others, argued that the state government's decision to distribute dry nutrition locally through self-help groups (SHGs) violated the scheme's original rules, which mandate the provision of hot cooked meals and take-home food.

While the government defended its policy, arguing that the new system would provide better local-level nutrition and that the PILs were not legally maintainable, the court disagreed. It emphasized that while empowering SHGs is a "welcome approach," such a policy cannot justify the "violation of statutory mandates and provisions contained in the relevant rules and regulations". 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 11:32 PM (IST)
Allahabad HC
