Ajit Pawar’s Death Deepens Pune’s Grief After Suresh Kalmadi’s Recent Passing

Pune is grappling with a profound sense of loss. In the span of just three weeks, the city has bid farewell to two towering political figures who left an indelible mark on its growth and identity. The death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday came shortly after the passing of senior Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi on January 6, following a prolonged illness. Together, they shaped Pune’s civic and infrastructure landscape for decades, often as rivals, yet united by a shared focus on development.

"It is unfortunate that two big personalities who made tremendous contributions to Pune have passed away within such a short gap," a senior Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) official said, summing up the city’s collective grief. "Ajit Pawar’s death is especially painful."

Ajit Pawar: The Guardian Minister Who Put Pune First

A senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Ajit Pawar served as Pune’s guardian minister, a role he retained regardless of which party was in power. His visible association with the city was underscored just weeks ago, when he unfurled the national flag at the Pune Police Ground in Shivajinagar on January 26.

Those who worked closely with him recall a leader who could rise above political differences when the city’s welfare was at stake. Union minister and former Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol remembered Pawar’s steady leadership during one of Pune’s most challenging periods.

"I interacted with Ajit Pawar during my tenure as mayor," Mohol said. "He set politics aside and took decisive steps to manage the COVID-19 crisis. He always kept me informed and involved while making crucial decisions for the city."

Rivals In Politics, Partners In Progress

Though Ajit Pawar and Suresh Kalmadi often locked horns for control of the PMC, their combined influence propelled Pune’s transformation. Each, in his own way, laid foundations that continue to support the city’s rapid expansion.

Before 2007, Pawar had already demonstrated his administrative acumen in Pimpri Chinchwad, then under unified NCP control. His focus on wide roads and infrastructure projects helped establish the industrial township as a key economic hub.

At the same time, the Congress held sway in the PMC under Kalmadi’s leadership. During his tenure, the city secured central funding to widen and concretise roads for the Commonwealth Youth Games. The introduction of the Bus Rapid Transit System aimed to offer Pune a more efficient public transport network. Kalmadi also proposed the Pune Metro, later executed under BJP rule, and facilitated funding for the improvement of the Mula and Mutha rivers.

A New Chapter Under NCP Rule

The political balance shifted in 2007, when the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, took control of the PMC. Rather than reversing course, Pawar carried forward projects initiated during the Congress era while pushing new development plans.

Under his watch, the expansion of PMC limits gained momentum as he stressed planned growth in rapidly urbanising suburbs. Flyover projects were fast-tracked to address worsening traffic congestion, and efforts were made to strengthen the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited bus service.

Pawar also closely monitored the ambitious Ring Road project being developed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. Set to open in phases from next year, the project is expected to reshape traffic movement around the city. In addition, he facilitated approvals for key road infrastructure in industrial areas such as Hinjewadi, Chakan, and Shirur.

Water, Sustainability, And The Future

Beyond roads and transport, Ajit Pawar turned his attention to Pune’s growing water needs. He initiated projects to curb water loss caused by leakages and theft, while also pushing for a tunnel to carry water from dams to rural areas. Under his guidance, the PMC began recycling wastewater for agricultural use beyond city limits. More recently, Pawar had spoken about efforts to draw additional water from Mulshi Dam to meet rising demand.

He also advocated the creation of at least two more municipal corporations, Chakan and Uruli Kanchan, arguing that smaller civic bodies would improve service delivery in Pune district.

A Void Felt Across Party Lines

The shock of Pawar’s sudden death has resonated deeply, even among political contemporaries and rivals. NCP (SP) leader Vandana Chavan, who served as mayor during the Congress rule, described the loss in deeply personal terms.

"Ajit Pawar’s death has come as a shock," she said. "It feels like we have lost a guardian who always made decisions in the interest of the state. I worked closely with him for many years, and he was the leader I could approach for the city’s welfare."

As Pune mourns, it also reflects. The city’s roads, transport systems, and civic institutions stand as reminders of two leaders whose legacies, shaped by competition and cooperation alike, will continue to influence its future. In losing Ajit Pawar and Suresh Kalmadi so close together, Pune has lost not just politicians, but architects of its modern journey.