Agniveer From UP's Shamli, Who Joined Army 4 Months Ago, Dies Of Heart Attack During Training

A 25-year-old Agniveer from Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh, died suddenly during training in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar on Monday. The soldier, identified as Nitin Prajapati from Unchagaon village in Kairana, had joined the Army just four months ago.

According to officials, Nitin collapsed while running during a training session. Fellow trainees rushed to help, but by the time he was taken to the doctors, he had already passed away. News of his death plunged his family and entire village into grief.

Dream Of Serving the Nation Cut Short

Nitin, the eldest son of Satish Prajapati, had long dreamed of serving in the armed forces. His father supports the family by driving a rented tractor, while his mother, Preeti, has been visually impaired since birth. Nitin's younger brother, Shivam, is studying in Class 12, and he also leaves behind a younger sister.

Relatives said Nitin was unmarried and deeply committed to making his family proud through military service. His cousin Ankit Prajapati recounted that the family received a call from Army officials on Monday morning informing them of the tragedy.

Village Bids Final Farewell

On Wednesday morning, Nitin's mortal remains were brought to his village with full Army honours. As the procession entered Unchagaon, chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Hindustan Zindabad” echoed across the village.

Despite her loss, Nitin's mother showed remarkable strength. Villagers said she did not cry, but instead comforted others, saying, “My son is a martyr. I cannot live without him.” His grandmother, Kreshni, in tears, said the family had struggled to educate him, only for fate to cut his journey short.