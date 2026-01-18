Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Stepping into the Children’s Pavilion at the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 feels less like entering an exhibition hall and more like boarding a magical train. Designed as an imaginative rail journey, Kidz Express has quickly become one of the most vibrant attractions at the fair, drawing thousands of children every day between January 10 and 18 at Bharat Mandapam’s Hall 6.

From the moment young visitors approach the pavilion, the experience is immersive. A striking purple train façade, animated windows, and playful illustrations of familiar railway characters immediately spark curiosity. The engine-shaped entrance, complete with bubbles rising like steam, sets the tone for what lies ahead—a joyful ride through reading, creativity, and discovery.

A Train Of Ideas & Imagination

Inside, Kidz Express unfolds into a sequence of colourfully themed “coaches,” each offering a distinct learning experience. The journey begins with Storytime Shatabdi, a cosy reading corner framed by a space-themed backdrop urging children to read beyond boundaries. Rocket-shaped shelves overflow with books that invite young readers to explore new worlds.

Next stop is the Rail Museum coach, where miniature models of a steam engine and the Vande Bharat train sit beneath a celebratory tribute to India’s railway heritage. A compact photo exhibition traces the evolution of Indian Railways, while interactive screens challenge children with quizzes, puzzles and Sudoku, rewarding winners with book coupons.

Reading, Writing & Self-Expression

The Readers’ Club Movement coach introduces children to publications like NBT’s Readers’ Club Bulletin and Pathak Manch Bulletin, which showcase poems, articles and artwork by young contributors from across the country. This space quietly encourages children to see themselves not just as readers, but as writers and creators.

Inspired by traditional railway book kiosks, Kitab Ghar offers a creative retreat. Here, children finish half-written stories, pen poems, and design book covers, turning ideas into tangible expression. Nearby, Emoji Me provides an artistic space for exploring emotions through colours and drawings, helping children connect creativity with feelings.

Art, Play & Picture-Perfect Memories

One of the busiest spots is Click-Me Junction, an underwater-themed photo zone where families pause to capture memories. Other coaches keep little hands busy with workshops in Madhubani and Warli art, Paper Kathputli, clay modelling, and general arts and crafts.

The most beloved stop for many is Colour Me, where a massive doodle wall invites children to colour freely, laugh loudly, and leave behind marks of uninhibited expression.

Stories, Science & Global Voices

Daily programming keeps the pavilion buzzing with activity. Storytelling sessions blend music, drama, puppetry and role-play, while activities linked to the Sustainable Development Goals subtly introduce social awareness. International storytellers and authors from Spain, Russia, Finland and Israel bring global perspectives, transporting young audiences across cultures.

Creative workshops range from origami and cartoon design to theatre, puppetry and mandala art. Learning continues through Maths Magic, Fun with Vedic Maths and the Magic of Science. Child authors’ meets, mascot interactions and children’s film screenings add to the festive atmosphere.

Evenings are reserved for educators and parents, with training sessions on toy-based pedagogy, drama-led learning, mental health in classrooms and creative teaching tools, alongside panel discussions and a librarians’ meet.

Led by celebrated storytellers and educators from India and abroad, Kidz Express has emerged as a moving world of ideas—one where books are experienced, stories are imagined, and learning blends seamlessly with play. Every child steps off this train carrying curiosity, confidence and a sense of wonder.