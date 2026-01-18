Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesAll Aboard Kidz Express: Where Young Minds Travel Through Stories At New Delhi World Book Fair 2026

Kidz Express at the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 transforms reading into a joyful train journey of stories, art and imagination for children.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Stepping into the Children’s Pavilion at the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 feels less like entering an exhibition hall and more like boarding a magical train. Designed as an imaginative rail journey, Kidz Express has quickly become one of the most vibrant attractions at the fair, drawing thousands of children every day between January 10 and 18 at Bharat Mandapam’s Hall 6.

From the moment young visitors approach the pavilion, the experience is immersive. A striking purple train façade, animated windows, and playful illustrations of familiar railway characters immediately spark curiosity. The engine-shaped entrance, complete with bubbles rising like steam, sets the tone for what lies ahead—a joyful ride through reading, creativity, and discovery.

A Train Of Ideas & Imagination

Inside, Kidz Express unfolds into a sequence of colourfully themed “coaches,” each offering a distinct learning experience. The journey begins with Storytime Shatabdi, a cosy reading corner framed by a space-themed backdrop urging children to read beyond boundaries. Rocket-shaped shelves overflow with books that invite young readers to explore new worlds.

Next stop is the Rail Museum coach, where miniature models of a steam engine and the Vande Bharat train sit beneath a celebratory tribute to India’s railway heritage. A compact photo exhibition traces the evolution of Indian Railways, while interactive screens challenge children with quizzes, puzzles and Sudoku, rewarding winners with book coupons.

Reading, Writing & Self-Expression

The Readers’ Club Movement coach introduces children to publications like NBT’s Readers’ Club Bulletin and Pathak Manch Bulletin, which showcase poems, articles and artwork by young contributors from across the country. This space quietly encourages children to see themselves not just as readers, but as writers and creators.

Inspired by traditional railway book kiosks, Kitab Ghar offers a creative retreat. Here, children finish half-written stories, pen poems, and design book covers, turning ideas into tangible expression. Nearby, Emoji Me provides an artistic space for exploring emotions through colours and drawings, helping children connect creativity with feelings.

Art, Play & Picture-Perfect Memories

One of the busiest spots is Click-Me Junction, an underwater-themed photo zone where families pause to capture memories. Other coaches keep little hands busy with workshops in Madhubani and Warli art, Paper Kathputli, clay modelling, and general arts and crafts.

The most beloved stop for many is Colour Me, where a massive doodle wall invites children to colour freely, laugh loudly, and leave behind marks of uninhibited expression.

Stories, Science & Global Voices

Daily programming keeps the pavilion buzzing with activity. Storytelling sessions blend music, drama, puppetry and role-play, while activities linked to the Sustainable Development Goals subtly introduce social awareness. International storytellers and authors from Spain, Russia, Finland and Israel bring global perspectives, transporting young audiences across cultures.

Creative workshops range from origami and cartoon design to theatre, puppetry and mandala art. Learning continues through Maths Magic, Fun with Vedic Maths and the Magic of Science. Child authors’ meets, mascot interactions and children’s film screenings add to the festive atmosphere.

Evenings are reserved for educators and parents, with training sessions on toy-based pedagogy, drama-led learning, mental health in classrooms and creative teaching tools, alongside panel discussions and a librarians’ meet.

Led by celebrated storytellers and educators from India and abroad, Kidz Express has emerged as a moving world of ideas—one where books are experienced, stories are imagined, and learning blends seamlessly with play. Every child steps off this train carrying curiosity, confidence and a sense of wonder.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Kidz Express at the New Delhi World Book Fair?

Kidz Express is an imaginative, train-themed pavilion designed as a vibrant attraction for children. It offers immersive experiences focused on reading, creativity, and discovery.

What kind of activities are available at Kidz Express?

Activities include storytelling, art workshops (like Madhubani and Warli), creative writing, crafting, and interactive quizzes. There are also sessions on science and maths, and opportunities for children to express themselves through art.

Are there opportunities for learning about different cultures at Kidz Express?

Yes, international storytellers and authors from countries like Spain, Russia, Finland, and Israel share global perspectives. This helps young audiences explore diverse cultures through stories.

What is offered for parents and educators at Kidz Express?

Evenings are dedicated to educators and parents, featuring training sessions on topics like toy-based pedagogy and creative teaching. There are also panel discussions and a librarians' meet.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
