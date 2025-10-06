6 Patients Killed As Massive Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
6 Patients Killed As Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital, Kin Allege Staff Negligence

CM Bhajanlal Sharma, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, and Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham later visited the hospital to review the situation after the fire broke out.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 07:24 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Six critically ill patients lost their lives after a massive fire broke out at the trauma centre of Jaipur’s state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital late on Sunday night.

According to Dr. Anurag Dhakad, in charge of the trauma centre, eleven patients were undergoing treatment in the Neuro ICU when flames suddenly erupted in the nearby storage area. A suspected short circuit is believed to have triggered the blaze, he said.

The victims have been identified as Pintu (from Sikar), Dilip (from Andhi, Jaipur), Shrinath, Rukmini, Khurma (all from Bharatpur), and Bahadur (from Sanganer, Jaipur). “Six of them, two women and four men, died in the incident,” Dr. Dhakad stated. He added that fourteen other patients, who were being treated in a separate ICU, were safely evacuated by hospital staff.

Panic spread quickly as thick smoke engulfed the trauma centre, forcing patients and their families to rush for safety. Critical medical equipment, blood sample tubes, essential documents, and other items stored in the area were completely destroyed in the fire. 

Hospital personnel, assisted by patient attendants, carried out an emergency evacuation, with some even pushing patients out of the building along with their beds. Firefighters reached the hospital soon after being alerted and managed to bring the fire under control within two hours.

When fire officials arrived, the entire ward was shrouded in dense smoke. To fight the blaze effectively, the team had to break open a window on the opposite side of the structure before dousing the flames.

CM Bhajanlal Sharma Visits Site, Kin Blame Hospital Staff

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, and Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham later visited the hospital to review the situation.

"The CM is here after the information was received that a fire has broken out in an ICU due to a short circuit. The incident is unfortunate. Some people have lost their lives. SMS administration will release the no. of casualties. Out of 24, most of them have been saved. Their complete treatment is our priority," Minister Bedham said.

As Patel and Bedham arrived, distraught attendants of two patients vented their anger, alleging that staff members fled the scene during the fire and failed to provide updates about their loved ones.

“We noticed smoke and immediately informed the staff, but they did not pay any heed. When the fire broke out, they were the first to run. Now, we cannot get any information about our patients. We want to know their condition, but no one is telling us,” one attendant said.

Chief Minister Sharma later reached the trauma centre as well and interacted with doctors, patients, and hospital officials to assess the situation firsthand.

(With inputs from news agency PTI.)

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 06:44 AM (IST)
Jaipur #Rajasthan
