3,000+ Singrauli Farmers Adopt Natural Farming; Mohan Yadav Pushes Crop Diversification

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Mohan Yadav emphasized farmer welfare, increasing crop production.

Singrauli developing into natural farming, Shree Anna production hub.

Madhya Pradesh to expand irrigation, promote processing, train agriculturists.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said his government has taken several steps in the interest of farmers and is working to increase crop production and farmers’ income through technology and innovation.

Addressing the Balram Krishi Mahotsav organised in Singrauli district virtually from his official residence in Bhopal, Yadav said natural farming is rapidly expanding in the district’s fertile land. He said more than 3,000 farmers in Singrauli have already adopted natural farming.

Yadav said collective efforts would be made to transform Singrauli into a leading agricultural district. Known as the energy capital, Singrauli would now also be developed as a major centre of natural farming.

The Chief Minister also extended his greetings to farmers on Anant Chaturdashi.

Irrigation Capacity To Be Expanded

Yadav said irrigation capacity in Madhya Pradesh would be expanded to 10 million hectares. He said food processing and value addition would be promoted, while the One District-One Product initiative would help boost local production.

He added that animal husbandry and dairy would be made an integral part of the rural economy.

Yadav said 100,000 farmers, youth and women associated with agriculture would be provided specialised training to create a new generation of agricultural entrepreneurs in the state.

Singrauli A Leading Producer Of Shree Anna

Yadav said Singrauli, located at the confluence of the Son and Gopad rivers, is a leading producer of Shree Anna. Kodo and Sama are among the major crops grown in the region.

He said the government had decided to procure Kodo-Kutki at the Minimum Support Price following an initiative by farmers from Singrauli and Dindori.

CM Interacts With Progressive Farmers

During the virtual programme, Yadav interacted with progressive farmers from Singrauli and enquired about their natural farming practices, Shree Anna production and turmeric cultivation.

The farmers told him that natural farming using organic manure was more beneficial than conventional farming.

Yadav said farmers in Singrauli are adopting new technologies and crops alongside traditional farming. He added that the district has considerable potential in horticulture and food processing.

Several new units, including flour mills, rice mills, oil mills, dairy product units, bakeries and food-processing facilities, have been established in the district.

Focus On Crop Diversification

Yadav said feeder separation has been completed to ensure 10 hours of daytime power supply to farmers, which would further improve electricity availability for agricultural activities.

The Chief Minister appealed to farmers in Singrauli to adopt crop diversification and encouraged them to take up horticulture and natural farming, besides engaging in animal husbandry and fisheries.