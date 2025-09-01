Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessWhy Central Banks Are Buying Record Gold And Cutting Reliance On US Bonds

Why Central Banks Are Buying Record Gold And Cutting Reliance On US Bonds

Traditionally, most nations kept their "treasure chest" of reserves filled with US dollars, some euros, and American government bonds, known as Treasuries, along with a smaller share of gold.

By : IANS | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 01:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

For the first time in over three decades, central banks around the world are holding more gold than US government bonds, marking a major shift in how countries manage their reserves.

Traditionally, most nations kept their "treasure chest" of reserves filled with US dollars, some euros, and American government bonds, known as Treasuries, along with a smaller share of gold. But now, gold has taken the lead.

According to the European Central Bank’s ‘International Role of the Euro 2025’ report, central banks collectively hold over 36,000 tonnes of gold.

At current prices, this stockpile is worth over $3.6 trillion. That is against $3.8 trillion they hold in US Treasuries, based on the US Treasury’s June 2024 survey.

The change has been driven largely by gold prices, which have soared above $3,500 an ounce this year, according to Reuters data.

The big question is why central banks are turning to gold. Experts point to three main reasons. First, gold cannot be frozen or seized.

After Russia’s dollar and euro reserves were blocked in 2022 following its war in Ukraine, countries began seeking "sanctions-proof" assets.

Second, concerns are growing about America’s rising debt levels, making many central banks cautious about keeping too much of their reserves in US bonds.

And third, diversification plays a role, as central banks want to spread risk by holding a mix of currencies and gold.

The numbers show how strong this trend has been. Data from the World Gold Council (WGC) reveals that central banks bought 1,082 tonnes of gold in 2022, 1,037 tonnes in 2023, and 1,045 tonnes in 2024.

These figures are more than double the annual purchases seen a decade ago. In 2025, the pace of buying slowed slightly but still remained high, with 244 tonnes added in the first quarter and 166 tonnes in the second.

Analysts at Metals Focus, a London consultancy, expect total purchases for the year to be around 1,000 tonnes.

Surveys also suggest this trend will continue. The WGC’s ‘Central Bank Gold Reserves Survey 2025’ found that 43 per cent of central bankers plan to add more gold in the coming year, while 95 per cent believe global gold holdings will keep rising.

India too has been steadily increasing its gold reserves. By March 2025, the Reserve Bank of India held about 880 tonnes of gold, making up around 12 per cent of the country’s total reserves.

For India, this strategy helps boost confidence in the rupee during times of currency volatility.

However, it also adds pressure at home, since higher global prices clash with the country’s traditionally strong domestic demand for gold.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 01 Sep 2025 01:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Central Banks Us Bonds
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
World
Embarrassment For Pakistan: SCO Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Attack In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence
Embarrassment For Pak: SCO Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Attack In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence
India
US Says Partnership With India 'Continues To Reach New Heights' Amid PM Modi's Bonhomie With Xi, Putin
US Says Partnership With India 'Continues To Reach New Heights' Amid PM Modi's Bonhomie With Xi, Putin
World
Over 250 Killed, 500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
Over 250 Killed, 500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
Advertisement

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi-President Putin Bilateral Talks Highlight Strengthening India-Russia Ties Amid Global Challenges
SCO Summit 2025: India Calls Out Terrorism While Managing Delicate Relations | ABP NEWS
SCO summit 2025: PM Modi Strongly Condemns Terrorism and Pakistan at SCO Summit in China | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Violence, Domestic Assault And Temple Theft Reported In UP, MP And Rajasthan
Breaking: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Bridge Collapse And Landslides Across North India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From The Problem Of A Nation, How Illegal Influx Has Become A Political Weapon In Elections
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget