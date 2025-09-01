Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, relies heavily on imports to meet its demand, with recycled gold making up only a small portion of supply. Since the precious metal is traded internationally in US dollars, any change in the rupee-dollar exchange rate has a direct bearing on local prices. In addition, domestic gold rates are shaped by factors such as import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-specific levies.

In India, gold is valued not just as an investment but as a cultural symbol of wealth and prosperity. It is deeply woven into traditions and often seen as a safe asset during periods of inflation or economic instability. Yet, its prices remain highly sensitive to global developments. Movements in bond yields, decisions by central banks, and changes in investor outlook all play a key role in driving international prices, which in turn keep Indian rates closely aligned with the broader global market.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 9,720 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,603 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,705 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,588 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,705 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,588 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,705 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,588 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,705 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,588 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,705 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,588 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,710 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,593 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,705 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,588 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,710 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,591 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,720 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,603 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).