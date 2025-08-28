Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessUS Tariffs Slam Tamil Nadu Seafood Exports: Production Cuts And Job Fears Rise

US Tariffs Slam Tamil Nadu Seafood Exports: Production Cuts And Job Fears Rise

The new tariff regime has hit the industry, with duties comprising a 50 per cent basic levy, 2.65 per cent anti-dumping duty and 5.77 per cent countervailing duty.

By : IANS | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 10:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The seafood export sector in Tamil Nadu is reeling under pressure after the US imposed steep tariffs on Indian marine imports from August 27, forcing several companies to cut production by almost half.

Of the 25 seafood exporting firms operating in the state, 15 are concentrated in Thoothukudi, a long-standing hub for shipments of frozen shrimp, squid, octopus, fish and crabs to global destinations, including the US, Japan and Europe.

These firms source their catch from 13 coastal districts, process it locally, and export through the VOC Port.

The new tariff regime has hit the industry, with duties comprising a 50 per cent basic levy, 2.65 per cent anti-dumping duty and 5.77 per cent countervailing duty.

Exporters said the recurring revisions to reciprocal tariffs have created uncertainty and confusion, making it difficult to plan shipments.

Nearly 60 per cent of Vannamei shrimp from Tamil Nadu is destined for the US, and with the new levies in place, exporters have been forced to scale down operations.

Consignments, which already take 45 days to reach American shores, are now subject to delays and financial losses.

Exporters who usually ship around 50 containers every month, with 20 containers bound for the US, have drastically reduced the number as they adjust to the challenging market.

According to the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), India exported 17.81 lakh tonnes of seafood valued at Rs 60,523 crore ($7.38 billion) in 2023-24. Frozen shrimp made up 40 per cent of the volume and nearly two-thirds of the revenue.

The US remained the single largest buyer, importing 3.29 lakh tonnes worth $2.55 billion. Tamil Nadu’s contribution stood at 89,001 tonnes, nearly 5 per cent of the national share, dominated by cultured shrimp.

The crisis has been compounded by rising freight charges.

With Houthi rebel attacks in the Red Sea forcing ships to reroute via the Cape of Good Hope, exporters are covering an additional 9,000 nautical miles, further inflating costs. Industry bodies fear India could lose its competitive edge, as countries like Ecuador and Indonesia face tariffs of only 15 to 19 per cent, making them more attractive to buyers.

Leaders from the Seafood Exporters Association of India in Tamil Nadu have warned that this situation endangers thousands of jobs in a labour-intensive sector and urged urgent intervention from the Centre to safeguard livelihoods and keep Indian seafood competitive in international markets.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 28 Aug 2025 10:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Job Cuts Seafood Exports Tamil NAdu US Tariffs
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
3 Pakistani Terrorists Enter Bihar, Police Release Their Pics Amid High Alert
3 Pakistani Terrorists Enter Bihar, Police Release Their Pics Amid High Alert
World
Anti-India, Israel Messages Written On Minneapolis Shooter's Gun: Watch
Anti-India, Israel Messages Written On Minneapolis Shooter's Gun: Watch
World
‘Modi’s War’: White House Adviser Blames India For Fueling Russia-Ukraine Conflict
‘Modi’s War’: White House Adviser Blames India For Fueling Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter While Trying To Enter J&K's Bandipora
2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter While Trying To Enter J&K's Bandipora
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget