Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessUPI Transactions Surge In India: Festive Demand And Tech Fuel 20 Billion Milestone

UPI Transactions Surge In India: Festive Demand And Tech Fuel 20 Billion Milestone

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has enabled interoperability between apps such as PhonePe and Google Pay, allowing instant transfers using UPI IDs or QR codes.

By : IANS | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India’s real-time digital payment system Unified Payments Interface (UPI) recorded 20.01 billion transactions in August 2025, fuelled primarily by festive demand, advancements in technology, and policy changes, a report said on Wednesday.

The report in India Narrative stated that a seasonal uptick in consumer spending, especially with early festive demand, led to a 34 per cent year-on-year surge and a 3 per cent month-on-month surge in UPI transactions in August.

Further, the Indian government and RBI have promoted UPI adoption through incentives, regulatory support, and ongoing expansion of features such as UPI credit and improved interoperability, all of which have contributed to the surge, the report added.

In August, UPI processed Rs 24.85 lakh crore ($281 billion) through it with an average of 645 million daily transactions.

Another factor is that India now has over 900 million internet users and at least 500 million smartphone users, enabling seamless access to UPI even in semi-urban and rural areas where digital payments are expanding rapidly.

August 2025 also saw growth in FASTag (up 3 per cent from July) and Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS, up 24 per cent to 128.17 million).

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has enabled interoperability between apps such as PhonePe and Google Pay, allowing instant transfers using UPI IDs or QR codes.

More sectors -- including utilities, e-commerce, transportation, and small merchants -- accept UPI, reflecting its growing relevance for both micro and macro transactions.

The government's Digital India initiative, along with the RBI's regulatory support, introduced UPI Lite for low-value payments and credit integration, broadening use cases.

UPI now accounts for 85 per cent of all digital transactions in India and nearly half of real-time payments globally. UPI’s live rollout in seven countries, including France in 2025, showcases its international influence and adoption.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 03 Sep 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
UPI UPI Transactions Festive Demand
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
GST Council Meeting Begins: What Sectors May Benefit And What Could See Higher Taxes
GST Council Meeting Begins: What Sectors May Benefit And What Could See Higher Taxes
Cricket
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede - Check Viral Post
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede
World
America Enjoys Good Relations With India: Donald Trump Amid Strained Ties
America Enjoys Good Relations With India: Donald Trump Amid Strained Ties
Cities
Residents Spend Night On Street After Yamuna Floods Homes; IMD Forecasts More Rains
Residents Spend Night On Street After Yamuna Floods Homes; IMD Forecasts More Rains
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget