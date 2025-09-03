Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Rate Today (September 3): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today (September 3): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 9,820 in Delhi, Rs 9,805 in Mumbai, and Rs 9,810 in Ahmedabad

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 12:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold Price Today: India, the second-largest consumer of gold after China, depends heavily on imports to satisfy its demand, with recycled supplies accounting for only a small fraction. Since global trade in the precious metal is conducted in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate have a direct impact on domestic prices. Import duties, GST, and state-level levies further shape local costs.

While gold holds cultural significance in India, often associated with wealth and security, it is also widely regarded as a safe-haven asset during periods of inflation or economic uncertainty. Still, its value remains highly sensitive to international developments. Shifts in bond yields, central bank policy decisions, and broader investor sentiment are key global drivers of gold prices, ensuring that Indian markets remain closely tied to international trends.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 9,820 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,712 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,805 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,697 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,805 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,697 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,805 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,697 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,805 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,697 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,805 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,697 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,810 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,702 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,805 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,697 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,810 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,702 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,820 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,712 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 12:34 PM (IST)
Gold Price Today Gold Rate Gold Rate Today Gold Rates India Gold Rate News
